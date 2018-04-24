HUAWEI P20 & AppGallery - Find What Surprises They Bring to You!

Ridato ossigeno ad Alfie, la madre: Ã¨ prova che medici sbagliano
Politica

Ridato ossigeno ad Alfie, la madre: Ã¨ prova che medici sbagliano

Champions, Di Francesco: fondamentale essere ancora piÃ¹ squadra
Sport

Champions, Di Francesco: fondamentale essere ancora piÃ¹ squadra

Volvo Cars: Premium a tutti gli effetti, intervista a Roberto Lonardi
Altro

Volvo Cars: Premium a tutti gli effetti, intervista a Roberto Lonardi

Gabriele Cirilli: la Juve? Demotivata, vedo un grande Napoli
Spettacoli

Gabriele Cirilli: la Juve? Demotivata, vedo un grande Napoli

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini, figurine dedicate alle giovani che vogliono sognare
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini, figurine dedicate alle giovani che vogliono sognare

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: nuova iniziativa con XME CONTO UP! per le giovani
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: nuova iniziativa con XME CONTO UP! per le giovani

Gabriele Cirilli a teatro: sul palco riesco ad essere me stesso
Spettacoli

Gabriele Cirilli a teatro: sul palco riesco ad essere me stesso

Toronto, il killer vuole farsi sparare ma il poliziotto mantiene sangue freddo
Cronache

Toronto, il killer vuole farsi sparare ma il poliziotto mantiene sangue freddo

Medico di base ruba in casa di un suo paziente a Torino
Politica

Medico di base ruba in casa di un suo paziente a Torino

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 25 aprile
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 25 aprile

Contraffazione di abbigliamento sportivo, 3 arresti e sequestro di un opificio a Napoli
Politica

Contraffazione di abbigliamento sportivo, 3 arresti e sequestro di un opificio a Napoli

Governo, Mattarella riparte da un'(auspicabile) intesa M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, Mattarella riparte da un'(auspicabile) intesa M5s-Pd

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"

Bernini (Fi): "Governo senza centrodestra sarebbe tradimento verso gli elettori italiani"
Politica

Bernini (Fi): "Governo senza centrodestra sarebbe tradimento verso gli elettori italiani"

Martina: "Vergognoso che leader centro-destra siano in Friuli con un pensiero a Palazzo Chigi
Politica

Martina: "Vergognoso che leader centro-destra siano in Friuli con un pensiero a...

Di Maio: "Salvini non vuole responsabilita', ipotesi alleanza con centro-destra fallita"
Politica

Di Maio: "Salvini non vuole responsabilita', ipotesi alleanza con centro-destra fallita"

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Politica

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito

Boccia (PD): "Rispetto per ruolo del presidente Fico, follia non ascoltare idee degli altri partiti"
Politica

Boccia (PD): "Rispetto per ruolo del presidente Fico, follia non ascoltare idee degli...

HUAWEI P20 & AppGallery - Find What Surprises They Bring to You!

- A Near Bezel-less Screen and Stunning Color Options

The HUAWEI P20 features a near bezel-less screen with double screen "ears" and a Home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor. The phone's body comes in a selection of stunning gradient colors - Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, and Twilight.

The Color of HUAWEI P20 (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Leica Triple Camera System

The HUAWEI P20 Pro comes equipped with a triple sensor Leica camera system with a super-wide aperture and industry-leading light sensitivity. The HUAWEI P20 Pro's triple camera system provides you with 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and AI-enhanced 10x digital zoom. DxOMark, a leading image quality benchmark website, gave the HUAWEI P20 Pro a record-breaking combined score of 109 points, calling it a new benchmark for smartphone cameras.

Advanced Camera System Design (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

An Unforgettable User Experience

For enhanced battery life on a single charge, the standard HUAWEI P20 comes equipped with a high-capacity 3,400 mAh battery while the HUAWEI P20 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh power supply. This is coupled with an AI-enhanced Kirin 970 processor which has excellent energy efficiency. The HUAWEI P20 series also supports the HUAWEI SuperCharge charging protocol, which allows the HUAWEI P20 to charge from 0% to 58% battery power in as short as 30 minutes.

The Next Level of AI Optimization (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

On top of its impressive hardware spec list, the HUAWEI P20 also comes equipped with a selection of useful pre-installed apps such as the HUAWEI AppGallery app market. Besides providing you with a secure platform for downloading and installing a huge number of useful apps, AppGallery also offers you special app discounts, which change depending on where you are located in the world.

Rewards & Privileges Exhibition on HUAWEI P20 Conference (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

To access your special app deals, open AppGallery and go to ME - Gifts. Inside users will find a collection of useful apps specially selected for your region.

First, let's take a look at the amazing app deals that European users get to enjoy.

TIDAL (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

TIDAL

TIDAL is a music streaming app that provides users with the ability to stream over 400,000 songs and music videos in stunning HD quality. As an AppGallery user, users get to enjoy a free 90-day subscription to this amazing app. Coupled with the HUAWEI P20's Dolby Atmos and Dolby AC-4 sound system, TIDAL's incredible audiovisual quality will bring users right into their favorite songs and MVs.

Eatwith (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Eatwith

Want to eat tasty home-cooked meals and sample local culinary culture? Eatwith helps users do just that and is a useful app for travelers and gastronomes alike. HUAWEI P20 and AppGallery users in Europe get an exclusive 10 euro discount for their first dining experience with this unique and exciting app.

Apus camera (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Apus camera

APUS Camera is a feature-rich selfie app that comes with a variety of amazing filters, funny stickers, and beauty modes. Working with Portrait mode, it will definitely bring users a stunning photography experience. Taking advantage of the HUAWEI P20's 24-megapixel selfie camera and 40-megapixel rear camera, the APUS Camera app has an exclusive collection of special filters, PIP effects, and stickers just for HUAWEI P20 users.

Users in non-European regions do not need to fret over it, because AppGallery users in other regions also get their fair share of special app deals.

Easybook (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Easybook

Easybook is a convenient online platform for booking train tickets, car rentals, and ferry tickets in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. The app gives users access to over 500 public transportation companies and over 10,000 bus routes. As a Huawei device user, users get a special 5% discount on bus fares. Easybook makes traveling in Southeast Asia an easier and more enjoyable experience.

Manga (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Manga

The Manga app gives users access to a wide variety of classic and newly released manga novels from a variety of different genres. The HUAWEI P20's huge high-resolution bezel-less screen is perfect for reading a favorite manga or novel. Huawei users in the Asia-Pacific region get to enjoy a free 1-month subscription to this app.

How about users in the Middle East?

Jollychic (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Jollychic

JollyChic is an online shopping app with over 1 million products that enjoys 80% market coverage in the Middle East. Huawei users enjoy an exclusive 10% discount when using this app.

Now that you know more about the HUAWEI P20, Huawei's brand new flagship smartphone, as well as the awesome app discounts that its users get to enjoy, what are you waiting for? Get your HUAWEI P20 today!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680505/HUAWEI_P20.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680509/Advanced_Camera_System_Design.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680512/The_Next_Level_of_AI_Optimization.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681204/Rewards_Privileges_Exhibition_on_HUAWEI_P20_Conference.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680510/TIDAL.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680507/Eatwith.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680506/Apus_camera.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680514/Easybook.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680513/Manga.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680508/Jollychic.jpg 

in evidenza
Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Spettacoli

Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali
Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.