24 aprile 2018- 10:26 HUAWEI P20 & AppGallery - Find What Surprises They Bring to You!

- A Near Bezel-less Screen and Stunning Color Options

The HUAWEI P20 features a near bezel-less screen with double screen "ears" and a Home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor. The phone's body comes in a selection of stunning gradient colors - Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, and Twilight.

Leica Triple Camera System

The HUAWEI P20 Pro comes equipped with a triple sensor Leica camera system with a super-wide aperture and industry-leading light sensitivity. The HUAWEI P20 Pro's triple camera system provides you with 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and AI-enhanced 10x digital zoom. DxOMark, a leading image quality benchmark website, gave the HUAWEI P20 Pro a record-breaking combined score of 109 points, calling it a new benchmark for smartphone cameras.

An Unforgettable User Experience

For enhanced battery life on a single charge, the standard HUAWEI P20 comes equipped with a high-capacity 3,400 mAh battery while the HUAWEI P20 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh power supply. This is coupled with an AI-enhanced Kirin 970 processor which has excellent energy efficiency. The HUAWEI P20 series also supports the HUAWEI SuperCharge charging protocol, which allows the HUAWEI P20 to charge from 0% to 58% battery power in as short as 30 minutes.

On top of its impressive hardware spec list, the HUAWEI P20 also comes equipped with a selection of useful pre-installed apps such as the HUAWEI AppGallery app market. Besides providing you with a secure platform for downloading and installing a huge number of useful apps, AppGallery also offers you special app discounts, which change depending on where you are located in the world.

To access your special app deals, open AppGallery and go to ME - Gifts. Inside users will find a collection of useful apps specially selected for your region.

First, let's take a look at the amazing app deals that European users get to enjoy.

TIDAL

TIDAL is a music streaming app that provides users with the ability to stream over 400,000 songs and music videos in stunning HD quality. As an AppGallery user, users get to enjoy a free 90-day subscription to this amazing app. Coupled with the HUAWEI P20's Dolby Atmos and Dolby AC-4 sound system, TIDAL's incredible audiovisual quality will bring users right into their favorite songs and MVs.

Eatwith

Want to eat tasty home-cooked meals and sample local culinary culture? Eatwith helps users do just that and is a useful app for travelers and gastronomes alike. HUAWEI P20 and AppGallery users in Europe get an exclusive 10 euro discount for their first dining experience with this unique and exciting app.

Apus camera

APUS Camera is a feature-rich selfie app that comes with a variety of amazing filters, funny stickers, and beauty modes. Working with Portrait mode, it will definitely bring users a stunning photography experience. Taking advantage of the HUAWEI P20's 24-megapixel selfie camera and 40-megapixel rear camera, the APUS Camera app has an exclusive collection of special filters, PIP effects, and stickers just for HUAWEI P20 users.

Users in non-European regions do not need to fret over it, because AppGallery users in other regions also get their fair share of special app deals.

Easybook

Easybook is a convenient online platform for booking train tickets, car rentals, and ferry tickets in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. The app gives users access to over 500 public transportation companies and over 10,000 bus routes. As a Huawei device user, users get a special 5% discount on bus fares. Easybook makes traveling in Southeast Asia an easier and more enjoyable experience.

Manga

The Manga app gives users access to a wide variety of classic and newly released manga novels from a variety of different genres. The HUAWEI P20's huge high-resolution bezel-less screen is perfect for reading a favorite manga or novel. Huawei users in the Asia-Pacific region get to enjoy a free 1-month subscription to this app.

How about users in the Middle East?

Jollychic

JollyChic is an online shopping app with over 1 million products that enjoys 80% market coverage in the Middle East. Huawei users enjoy an exclusive 10% discount when using this app.

Now that you know more about the HUAWEI P20, Huawei's brand new flagship smartphone, as well as the awesome app discounts that its users get to enjoy, what are you waiting for? Get your HUAWEI P20 today!

