Siria, allagato il campo profughi al confine con la Turchia
Siria, allagato il campo profughi al confine con la Turchia

L'esercito turco commemora l'arrivo di Ataturk ad Ankara

Da Broadway all'Italia The Illusionists, con il mago Andrew Basso

Spazio, la sonda New Horizons pronta a incontrare Ultima Thule

Andrew Basso, l'escapologo: l'italiano all'estero Ã¨ piÃ¹ simpatico

Sulle dune nel deserto del Qatar: fuoristrada e radio al massimo

Twitter, ripristinato l'ordine cronologico della timeline

Intervistare Giulio Paolini, teoria e pratica di una assenza

Salvini: sospendere Inter-Napoli era una scelta dell'arbitro

Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: Bruzzese chiese rinuncia a protezione

Questore di Milano: "Chiudere curva dell'Inter e stop trasferte"

Sicilia, Di Maio: emergenze vanno affrontate in modo organico

I pinguini del capo arrivano al Bioparco di Roma, lo speciale

Boom di visitatori al presepe vivente di Monterchi, nell'aretino

Terremoto Catania, Di Maio: domani dichiarazione stato emergenza

Grecia, esplosione davanti a una chiesa ad Atene: due feriti

Gli Anni 80 da Aldo Rossi a Bettino Craxi: una mostra debordiana

Terremoto Sicilia, Di Maio: "Domani in cdm dichiareremo stato di emergenza"

Morte Ultras, Salvini: "Parlero' con societa' e tifosi, riportare civilta' dentro e...

Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: "Indagini in corso, non si facciano passare le Marche per...


Huawei Releases an AI Fabric White Paper, Helping to Build an Intelligent and Lossless Data Center Network

- The white paper presents the urgency and necessity of building an intelligent and lossless data center network by seizing AI opportunities to monetize data value. It elaborates on the unique technical advantages and customer benefits of using AI Fabric to build an intelligent and lossless network with zero packet loss, low latency, and high throughput. The release is a valuable reference for building next-generation data center networks.

According to data analysis, 67 percent of CEOs among 2,000 cross-border companies have identified digitalization as the core of their strategies.

Using AI to mine intelligence from the enormous amounts of data generated during digitalization is a common practice. Huawei's Global Industry Vision (GIV) predicts the AI procurement rate will reach 86 percent by 2025 - and leveraging AI to make decisions, reshape business models and ecosystems, and rebuild customer experiences will be a key driving force.

AI is driving the transformation of ICT architecture. Storage mediums have transitioned from Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) to Solid-State Drives (SSDs), latency has been reduced by 100 times, and CPUs for data processing have become GPUs (or even dedicated AI chips), with a 100-fold computing performance improvement.

Latency bottlenecks force the evolution of network communication from TCP/IP to Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA). Distributed application architecture brings much collaboration between servers, and N:1 traffic exchanges and large-byte data packets aggravate network congestion.

The evolution of communication protocols and changes in application architecture not only call for network transformation, but also require intelligent scheduling and lossless forwarding to achieve zero packet loss, low latency, and high throughput for the intelligent and lossless data center network.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei launched the AI Fabric Intelligent and Lossless Data Center NetworkSolution to help customers build RDMA networks that are compatible with traditional Ethernet networks.

This solution provides optimal performance with zero packet loss, low latency, and high throughput for data centers. The white paper describes Huawei's AI Fabric algorithm innovation in terms of congestion management and traffic control. One network carries three types of traffic: LAN, SAN, and IPC.

According to the EANTC, a third-party independent test institute in Europe, Huawei's AI Fabric can effectively reduce the communication duration between HPC nodes by as much as 40 percent, greatly improving efficiency of innovative services such as AI training. .

"The popularity of the RDMA network is becoming a trend, and it has been deployed in some leading Internet enterprises," Huawei Data Center Network Domain general manager Leon Wang said. "The intelligent and lossless data center network has become one of the transformation directions of the network in the AI era. Huawei's AI Fabric is an innovative solution in the AI era. It accelerates data computing and storage efficiency, and brings dozens of folds of ROI to enterprises."

Huawei's AI Fabric has been successfully put into commercial use in leading enterprises such as the Internet and finance. It helps an Internet enterprise improve AI training efficiency and accelerate the commercial use of autonomous driving. AI Fabric helps China Merchants Bank improve cloud storage performance by 20 percent, and leads the retail banking 3.0 era.

Please visit the following link for the entire white paper: AI Fabric, Intelligent and Lossless Data Center Network in the AI Era

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains - telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services - we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions, and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei http://www.twitter.com/Huawei http://www.facebook.com/Huawei http://www.google.com/+Huawei http://www.youtube.com/Huawei


