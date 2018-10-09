Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Huawei Releases FabricInsight 2.0, Unveiling a New Mode for Proactive O&M in Data Centers

- Virtualization, cloudification, containerization, and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving the transformation of data centers. Enterprises are in urgent need of accelerating innovation, and improving flexibility, stability, and security in increasingly complex data centers.

Leon Wang, General Manager of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain, said: "As our customers turn to cloudification and 'AI Plus', they are exploring ways to implement intelligent O&M using big data, machine learning, and other technologies. Leveraging the network status dynamic baseline generated based on telemetry and machine learning, FabricInsight 2.0 supports brand-new automatic identification of typical faults and predictive maintenance, facilitating network O&M personnel in performing one-click fault analysis and location, as well as potential risk prediction. This indicates that Huawei Intent-Driven Network (IDN) has taken an important step forward."

The brand-new software version, FabricInsight 2.0, has been launched, and its new features are:

FabricInsight is one of the core components of Huawei CloudFabric cloud data center network solution. The latest version, FabricInsight 2.0, makes improvements to rapid and proactive fault identification, analysis performance, and risk prediction, taking the lead in intelligent O&M of data center networks. As one of the leaders in cloud data center network, Huawei CloudFabric solution has been successfully put into commercial use in more than 6,400 enterprises worldwide, helping customers in finance, Internet, carrier, and other industries to implement digital twin-based innovative services and enabling data centers to become business value creation centers.

Additional Resources:

For more information, visit Huawei FabricInsight.

HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 - "Activate Intelligence" - will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10 to 12.

This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry - including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners - to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/events/huaweiconnect2018?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=corp_banner_allwayson&source=corp_banner

 


