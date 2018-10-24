Huawei Releases IoT Cloud Service 2.0 to Enable Industrial IoT by Combining Connectivity, Cloud, and Intelligence

Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"
Politica

Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"
Politica

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca
Culture

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"
Spettacoli

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"
Politica

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook
Politica

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della conferenza stampa
Politica

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della...

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero
Economia

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"
Politica

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn
Politica

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama
Politica

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi
Culture

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram
Culture

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"
Politica

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza
Spettacoli

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina
Politica

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge
Politica

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney
Sport

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 
Spettacoli

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi pericolanti"
Politica

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi...


Huawei Releases IoT Cloud Service 2.0 to Enable Industrial IoT by Combining Connectivity, Cloud, and Intelligence

- According to the Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025 report released by Huawei, the number of connected devices will reach 100 billion in 2025. A large number of high-value connections will arise in the industry applications. Data generated from the awareness and perception of everything will be fully utilized by each industry to promote industrial IoT, improve industry efficiency, and boost industry upgrade.

The key requirements for building IoT infrastructure are to expand connections, enhance cloud services, and advance AI capabilities. Huawei aims to realize reliable interconnectivity of everything, provide support for fast service rollout and global reachability through cloud services, and advance AI capabilities for industry partners to monetize their IoT applications. Huawei can realize this with the communication technology it has developed over the past 30 years.

Expanding Connections: Enabling Reliable Interconnectivity of Everything

Connections are the foundation of IoT. To lay a secure foundation, Huawei not only aims to enlarge the number of connections, but also pursues manageable and controllable connections that can achieve continuous coverage, smooth evolution, security and reliability throughout the entire network. Huawei NB-IoT is characterized by its low power consumption, wide coverage, and large capacity, and it supports smooth evolution to 5G. Huawei builds a mature and open ecosystem and provides end-to-end security solutions covering chipsets/OS, data transmission, and the IoT platform. The number of devices that currently connect to the Huawei IoT platform has reached 200 million worldwide, among which 90 million IoT devices are connected to China Telecom's e-Surfing Cloud, and 1 million Smart City infrastructure devices are connected around the world.

Enhancing Cloud Services: Providing Ubiquitous IoT Services

In the future, the need for IoT connections will be so abundant; the key to enhancing IoT cloud services will be to make them available anytime, anywhere. Collaboration between OceanConnect IoT Platform and OceanConnect Edge makes full coverage, elastic services, unified management, service collaboration, and data collaboration possible, thereby extending IoT cloud services from the network center to the edge.

Advancing AI Capabilities: Reshaping IoT Values

The large amount of data obtained through connections requires intelligent analysis to generate value. Intelligence is the key technology for monetizing IoT. "Intelligence" is the algorithms at the network center and edge, and the perception of devices. Devices are to an intelligent system what the sensory organs are to a human being. The eyes are the most important and effective tool for humans to obtain information. Therefore, by standing in as the "eyes" for a fully connected, intelligent world, smart cameras will become a valuable tool to obtain information for industrial IoT, driving the industry to generate greater value. Huawei has invested heavily in AI chipsets, software-defined intelligent cameras, edge video analysis, and OceanConnect AI. By advancing AI capabilities, Huawei helps industry partners monetize their IoT applications.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei released IoT Cloud Service 1.0 (DMP and AEP). To make it easier for industry customers to use Huawei's IoT infrastructure capabilities (connectivity, cloud, and intelligence), Huawei then released IoT Cloud Service 2.0, which made three main improvements:

First, for industries that aspire to complete digital transformation, Huawei provides pre-integrated industry suites and platform cloud services, such as Connected Vehicle, Intelligent Transportation, Smart City, and Smart Campus. Industry partners can develop innovative applications more quickly and flexibly. More scenarios can be explored to identify new, valuable industry solutions that integrate AI capabilities.

Second, to expand connections across more industries, Huawei has released a lightweight cloud service -- IoT Hub, a secure and reliable lightweight device management service that enables IoT devices to connect to the network in a simpler, more secure, and cost-effective way.

Third, to facilitate ecosystem partners, Huawei released the OceanConnect Market for product innovation, display, and trade with integrated development, rollout, and O&M tools.

Michael Ma, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, stated: "Huawei hopes to join hands with partners to facilitate industrial IoT and expand the market by combining IoT and intelligence. Huawei and our partners can join to become the advocates and facilitators for a fully connected, intelligent world."

HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, as Huawei's global annual flagship conference for the ICT industry, was held in Shanghai from October 10 to 12, 2018. This conference aims to build an open, cooperative, and shared platform that will work with customers to discuss how to seize new opportunities and create a smarter future. For more information, please visit: https://www.huawei.com/cn/press-events/events/huaweiconnect2018?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=corp_banner_allwayson&source=corp_banner

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774052/Huawei_Michael_Ma.jpg

 


in evidenza
Conte pronto a tornare in 'panca' Gattuso allontana Donadoni, ma..

Panchine bollenti

Conte pronto a tornare in 'panca'
Gattuso allontana Donadoni, ma..

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.