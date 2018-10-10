Huawei Releases Next-Generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution

Kpmg, Fiani: â€œLa crescita delle imprese riparte con il made in Italyâ€
Economia

Kpmg, Fiani: â€œLa crescita delle imprese riparte con il made in Italyâ€

Banco BPM, Manzoni â€œLâ€™obiettivo Ã¨ aiutare le imprese nelle acquisizioniâ€
Economia

Banco BPM, Manzoni â€œLâ€™obiettivo Ã¨ aiutare le imprese nelle acquisizioniâ€

Amplifon, Vita: â€œNoi, azienda di successo grazie allâ€™ingresso in Borsaâ€
Economia

Amplifon, Vita: â€œNoi, azienda di successo grazie allâ€™ingresso in Borsaâ€

Manovra - Di Maio e Salvini, bagno di folla fuori da P.Chigi. "Tiriamo dritto"
Politica

Manovra - Di Maio e Salvini, bagno di folla fuori da P.Chigi. "Tiriamo dritto"

Codice dell'amministrazione digitale, volume di Boccia, De Gennaro, Contessa presentato alla Camera
Politica

Codice dell'amministrazione digitale, volume di Boccia, De Gennaro, Contessa...

Manovra, Salvini: "Gli italiani ci chiedono di tirare dritto e cosÃ¬ faremo"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Gli italiani ci chiedono di tirare dritto e cosÃ¬ faremo"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Chi ci critica puÃ² sempre candidarsi"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Chi ci critica puÃ² sempre candidarsi"

Manovra, Salvini: "Cresceremo anche di piÃ¹ del 2%"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Cresceremo anche di piÃ¹ del 2%"

Italia-Ucraina, Mancini: "Giocheremo davanti col tridente"
Politica

Italia-Ucraina, Mancini: "Giocheremo davanti col tridente"

Esonero Ballardini, Criscito: "Dispiace per il mister, buon lavoro a Juric"
Politica

Esonero Ballardini, Criscito: "Dispiace per il mister, buon lavoro a Juric"

Italia-Ucraina, Mancini: "Bisogna cominciare a vincere"
Politica

Italia-Ucraina, Mancini: "Bisogna cominciare a vincere"

Italia-Ucraina, gli 'azzurri' incontrano gli sfollati di ponte Morandi sul prato del Ferraris
Politica

Italia-Ucraina, gli 'azzurri' incontrano gli sfollati di ponte Morandi sul prato del...

Columbus Day, la Polizia italiana deposita una corona a Ground Zero
Politica

Columbus Day, la Polizia italiana deposita una corona a Ground Zero

Case popolari, Taverna risponde alle accuse: â€œMia mamma sta agendo beneâ€
Politica

Case popolari, Taverna risponde alle accuse: â€œMia mamma sta agendo beneâ€

Rapina in villa a Lanciano: arrestato in Romania il sesto componente della banda
Politica

Rapina in villa a Lanciano: arrestato in Romania il sesto componente della banda

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Politica

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Sport

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Politica

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Economia

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€


Huawei Releases Next-Generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution

- SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Before the upcoming HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei today announced its next-generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution. This latest campus network offering introduces innovations that include the cutting-edge SmartRadio WLAN performance optimization technology, AI-powered intelligent O&M engine CampusInsight, and AI-powered proactive security protection of campus networks. With these merits, this solution helps build a digital campus network that delivers ultimate experience for each user, in each application, and at each moment.

"We believe that future campus networks will quickly have three distinct characteristics: ubiquitous wireless, intelligent operation and management, and cloud-based management," said Zhao Zhipeng, General Manager of Huawei's Campus Network Domain. "To support digital applications, future campus networks will become more intelligent than ever. To bring the future to today, Huawei's latest Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution uses big data, AI, and SmartRadio WLAN performance optimization technologies to help enterprise users build high-quality networks featuring always-on business, assured user experience, and simplified O&M."

Huawei's next-generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution addresses three key challenges affecting enterprise campus networks. First, due to the ever-growing use of mobile office and audio/video applications, user complaints about Wi-Fi instability and low quality are becoming more frequent. Second, network administrators are unable to backtrace and demarcate user- and application-related faults. Third, encrypted traffic such as HTTPS has increased dramatically, and attackers can exploit this traffic to evade traditional detection methods that use signature-based defense. As a result, core enterprise assets are exposed to high-risk environments.

Huawei's next-generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution addresses these challenges with three major innovations:

Huawei will also release a series of new IDN-ready campus switches that can significantly increase terminal access capacity and support the advanced features of Intent-Driven CloudCampus through software upgrades.

"In the future, each enterprise's digitalization process will see dramatic changes to the network access layer. Over the past few years, we have been attaching great importance to investments in intelligent, wireless, and cloud-based campus network innovations," commented Zhong Kaisheng, President of Huawei's Switch & Enterprise Gateway Product Line. "Huawei's Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution supports these changes by building a 'fertile environment' and platform for digital services of enterprises."

 


in evidenza
Fabrizio Frizzi, la moglie Carlotta "Vivo alla giornata, la forza..."

Spettacoli

Fabrizio Frizzi, la moglie Carlotta
"Vivo alla giornata, la forza..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.