12 ottobre 2018- 11:32 Huawei Releases the AI Developer Enablement Program

- According to Zheng Yelai, vice president of Huawei and president of Huawei Cloud BU, Huawei's AI Developer Enablement Program offers a platform for technical communication, talent training, and innovation to developers, tutors, and Huawei partners.

For Developers, the program covers the following:

Huawei will support its partners by:

For universities and research institutes, Huawei's AI talent development plan includes:

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.