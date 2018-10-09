Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Huawei Releases the Industry's Highest-Density 100GE Fixed Switch to Redefine Small and Medium-Sized Data Center Networks

- With the continuous development of virtualization and cloudification technologies, cloud data centers are no longer proprietary to super-large Internet companies. More than 75% of small and medium-sized enterprises are considering deploying their services in cloud data centers that can work with public cloud platforms. These enterprises need a highly integrated, high-performance, and flexible cloud data center network that supports continuous service evolution.

Huawei's newly released CE9860X fixed switch provides 128 x 100GE ports and supports the maximum switching and forwarding capability of 25.6 Tbit/s. Two CE9860X switches and some 25GE/10GE CE6800 series switches can build a spine-leaf network, meeting the networking requirements of small and medium-sized data centers with fewer than 3000 servers. The CE9860X is flexible and cost-effective. The switch is only 4U high and provides four slots for flexible cards. It saves considerable equipment room space and can be expanded on demand. The CE9860X also supports smooth evolution to 400GE ports in the future, reinforcing continuous development of enterprise services.

Leon Wang, General Manager of Huawei Data Center Network Domain, said "The CE9860X is a new flagship member in the Huawei CloudEngineseries data center switch family. CloudEngine series switches have been released for nearly six years and have become one of the products of choice for global enterprises to build cloud data center networks. We believe that the CE9860X will bring belief to many small and medium-sized enterprises and become the best model for them to build cloud data center networks."

CloudEngine series switches are one of the core components of Huawei CloudFabric Cloud Data Center Network Solution. As a leading solution for cloud data center network construction, Huawei CloudFabric has been successfully put into commercial use in more than 6,400 enterprises worldwide. The solution helps customers in finance, Internet, and carrier industries to develop innovative services based on digital twin, enabling data centers to become business value creation centers.

For more information, please visit Huawei CloudEngine data center switches.

HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 - "Activate Intelligence" - will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10 to 12.

This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry - including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners - to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/events/huaweiconnect2018?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=corp_banner_allwayson&source=corp_banner

 


Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 € Prodotto sold out. Bufera

