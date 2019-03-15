Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo
Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch
Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda
Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia vicina
Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro
Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€
Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani
Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano
Il consiglio di Sala a Mahmood: â€œNon lasciate che la politica la facciano solo i politiciâ€
Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"
Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival
Migranti, Mahmood: â€œSto dalla parte degli italiani che aiutanoâ€
Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location
Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico
Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma
Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"
Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie
Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week
Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50
Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia
Huawei to Adopt OCP's Open Rack across New Public Cloud Datacenters Globally

- The Open Rack initiative proposed by the Open Compute Project (OCP) seeks to redefine the data center rack and is one of the most promising developments in the scale computing environment. It is the first rack standard that is designed for data centers, integrating the rack into the data center infrastructure, a holistic design process that considers the interdependence of everything from the power grid to the gates in the chips on each motherboard. Adopted by some of the world's largest hyperscale internet service providers such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft, Open Rack is helping to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and improve energy efficiency in the scale compute space.

"Huawei's engineering and business leaders recognized the efficiency and flexibility that Open Rack offers, and the support that is available from a global supplier base. Providing cloud services to a global customer base creates certain challenges. The flexibility of the Open Rack specification and the ability to adapt for liquid cooling allows Huawei to service new geographies. Huawei's decision to choose Open Rack is a great endorsement!" stated Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

As well as Huawei's adoption of Open Rack in its cloud datacenters, the company is also expanding its work with the OCP Community to extend the design of the standard and further improve time-to-market, and high serviceability and reduce TCO.

Last year Huawei became an OCP Platinum Member. This year, Huawei continues investment in and commitment to OCP and the open source community. Huawei's active involvement within the OCP Community includes on-going participation and contributions for various OCP projects such as Rack and Power, System Management and Server projects with underlying contributions to the upcoming specs for OCP accelerator Module, Advanced Cooling Solutions and OpenRMC.

"Huawei's strategic investment and commitment to OCP is a win-win," said Mr. Kenneth Zhang, General Manager of FusionServer, Huawei Intelligent Computing Business Department. "Combining Huawei's extensive experience in Telco and Cloud deployments together with the knowledge of the vast OCP community will help Huawei to provide cutting edge, flexible and open solutions to its global customers. In turn, Huawei can leverage its market leadership and global datacenter infrastructure to help introduce OCP to new geographies and new market segments worldwide."

During a keynote address at OCP Global Summit, Huawei will share more information about its Open Rack adoption plans as well as overall OCP strategy. Huawei is also planning to showcase some of the building blocks of these solutions in its booth, including OCP-based compute module, Huawei Kunpeng 920 ARM CPU, Huawei Ascend 310 AI processor and other Huawei intelligent Compute products.

For more information please visit Huawei at its booth and join its keynote and executive sessions:

Booth number: B2Keynote schedule: 3/15 11:38am Grand BallroomExecutive sessions schedule: 3/14 2:05-2:30pm - 210BF

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains -- telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services -- we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:  http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei   http://www.twitter.com/Huawei   http://www.facebook.com/Huawei   http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836199/Huawei.jpg  


