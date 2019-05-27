Huawei Wins MIREC Technology Innovation Award

Salvini: spero Fca-Renault vada a buon fine, buona notizia
Politica

Salvini: spero Fca-Renault vada a buon fine, buona notizia

Salvini: in arrivo lettera della Commissione Ue su conti Italia
Politica

Salvini: in arrivo lettera della Commissione Ue su conti Italia

Iran, Trump: "Non vogliamo un cambio di regime"
Politica

Iran, Trump: "Non vogliamo un cambio di regime"

Europee, populisti e Verdi in primo piano su media internazionali
Politica

Europee, populisti e Verdi in primo piano su media internazionali

Piazza di Siena Ã¨ donna - Da Lucia Vizzini a Jessica Springsteen
Sport

Piazza di Siena Ã¨ donna - Da Lucia Vizzini a Jessica Springsteen

Pamela Prati, Littizzetto: Mark Caltagirone? Io ho John Pinerolo
Spettacoli

Pamela Prati, Littizzetto: Mark Caltagirone? Io ho John Pinerolo

Lega primo partito, Salvini: "E ora ridiscuterÃ² i vincoli di bilancio con la Ueâ€
Politica

Lega primo partito, Salvini: "E ora ridiscuterÃ² i vincoli di bilancio con la Ueâ€

Lega al 34%, Salvini: â€œConfermata la lealtÃ  a Conteâ€
Politica

Lega al 34%, Salvini: â€œConfermata la lealtÃ  a Conteâ€

Il ministro Fontana mostra ai giornalisti il rosario: â€œLe cose che accadono arrivano dall'altoâ€
Politica

Il ministro Fontana mostra ai giornalisti il rosario: â€œLe cose che accadono arrivano...

Sambo, arte da combattimento e difesa ora fenomeno in Europa
Sport

Sambo, arte da combattimento e difesa ora fenomeno in Europa

Speranza (Articolo 1): "Pse e Pd possono sconfiggere le destre in Europa"
Politica

Speranza (Articolo 1): "Pse e Pd possono sconfiggere le destre in Europa"

Fca ha presentato una proposta di fusione alla pari con Renault
Economia

Fca ha presentato una proposta di fusione alla pari con Renault

Salvini: "Sentito Conte, mai messa in discussione fedeltÃ  a Governo"
Politica

Salvini: "Sentito Conte, mai messa in discussione fedeltÃ  a Governo"

Jean Todt ricorda Niki Lauda: io in Ferrari grazie a lui
Spettacoli

Jean Todt ricorda Niki Lauda: io in Ferrari grazie a lui

Fox "How I Met Your Mother", un canale dedicato alla serie tv
Spettacoli

Fox "How I Met Your Mother", un canale dedicato alla serie tv

Europee, l'affluenza piÃ¹ alta in 20 anni. Ma in Italia in calo
Politica

Europee, l'affluenza piÃ¹ alta in 20 anni. Ma in Italia in calo

Trump primo leader mondiale a incontrare imperatore Naruhito
Politica

Trump primo leader mondiale a incontrare imperatore Naruhito

Elezioni, in Spagna Puigdemont eletto al Parlamento
Politica

Elezioni, in Spagna Puigdemont eletto al Parlamento

Europee: il trionfo di Nigel Farage, ma la Brexit resta in salita
Politica

Europee: il trionfo di Nigel Farage, ma la Brexit resta in salita

Europee, verso nuova maggioranza europeista, contro sovranisti
Politica

Europee, verso nuova maggioranza europeista, contro sovranisti


Huawei Wins MIREC Technology Innovation Award

- MIREC Week is the leading clean energy event in Mexico. The MIREC Technology Innovation Award winner is selected to honor the innovative renewable energy technology that is groundbreaking in its field and stands out significantly from existing solutions. Huawei 1500V Smart PV Solution was released at Intersolar Europe in May 2019. Its key competitiveness is constitutive of its technological innovation in three trends: higher yields, smart O&M, and safe & reliable.

Higher yields: With multi-MPPT design, the string inverter minimizes PV string mismatch and best matches for bifacial module, leading to 2% higher yields. Based on independent test report conducted by TÜV, Huawei inverter availability is 99.996%, ensuring long-term higher yields of PV plants.

Smart O&M: Huawei Smart I-V Curve diagnosis is able to carry out online I-V curve analysis on entire strings with advanced diagnosis algorithm. The scanning helps to find and identify the strings with low performance or malfunction automatically, which helps to achieve proactive maintenance, higher O&M efficiency and minimize operation cost. Online I-V curve scanning on all strings of 100MW plant can be completed within 15 minutes.

Safe & reliable: 1500V Smart PV solution upgrades the protection level to IP66 and can easily protect against powerful jets of water. The fuse free design removes the need for outward components.

Kevin Luis Gutierrez Trevino said: "Based on Huawei 1500V Smart PV Solution, Huawei will pioneer the intelligent leap in terms of higher yields, smart O&M, and safe & reliable, helping customers business success and jointly building a fully connected, intelligent world."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892851/Huawei_receives_award.jpg  


in evidenza
Elisa Isoardi scatenata. VIDEO Il suo charleston è un successo

Ballando con le stelle

Elisa Isoardi scatenata. VIDEO
Il suo charleston è un successo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.