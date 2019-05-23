Hublot's Family of Tennis Champions in Paris

Assemblea Confindustria - Boccia: Appello alla politica per guardare al futuro
Assemblea Confindustria - Boccia: Appello alla politica per guardare al futuro

Sequestrati barca a vela e locale notturno a famiglia criminale
Cronache
Sequestrati barca a vela e locale notturno a famiglia criminale

Indonesia, seconda notte di proteste contro rielezione presidente
Politica
Indonesia, seconda notte di proteste contro rielezione presidente

Calcio, Fifa rinuncia a progetto mondiali in Qatar a 48 squadre
Sport
Calcio, Fifa rinuncia a progetto mondiali in Qatar a 48 squadre

Assemblea Confindustria 2019 - Video di apertura
Economia
Assemblea Confindustria 2019 - Video di apertura

Cannes, non solo film. L'attrice Lea Seydoux si scatena al party
Spettacoli
Cannes, non solo film. L'attrice Lea Seydoux si scatena al party

Cannes, Tarantino sbotta alla giornalista su Margot Robbie
Spettacoli
Cannes, Tarantino sbotta alla giornalista su Margot Robbie

Banksy espone in incognito a Venezia e i vigili lo mandano via
Cronache
Banksy espone in incognito a Venezia e i vigili lo mandano via

La startup UGO trionfa alla seconda edizione di "Officina Mps"
Economia
La startup UGO trionfa alla seconda edizione di "Officina Mps"

Banksy espone installazione a Venezia, la polizia locale lo invita ad andarsene
Politica
Banksy espone installazione a Venezia, la polizia locale lo invita ad andarsene

Strage di Capaci, le immagini d'archivio dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica
Strage di Capaci, le immagini d'archivio dei Vigili del Fuoco

Europee, al via il voto nel Regno Unito e nei Paesi Bassi
Politica
Europee, al via il voto nel Regno Unito e nei Paesi Bassi

Bonafede a Palermo per le commemorazioni per i 27 anni della strage di Capaci
Politica
Bonafede a Palermo per le commemorazioni per i 27 anni della strage di Capaci

Burger King inaugura il suo 200esimo ristorante in Italia
Economia
Burger King inaugura il suo 200esimo ristorante in Italia

Russia, ecco i capolavori "casuali" di Rostov sul Don
Politica
Russia, ecco i capolavori "casuali" di Rostov sul Don

In anteprima il video "Biondo", il singolo brano di Vany C.
Spettacoli
In anteprima il video "Biondo", il singolo brano di Vany C.

Arrestato anarchico a Torino, lanciÃ² petardo che causÃ² incendio nel carcere
Politica
Arrestato anarchico a Torino, lanciÃ² petardo che causÃ² incendio nel carcere

Salvini a Capaci depone corona di fiori in memoria di Falcone
Politica
Salvini a Capaci depone corona di fiori in memoria di Falcone

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 24 maggio
Meteo
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 24 maggio

Hublot's Family of Tennis Champions in Paris

- PARIS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An e-tennis tournament with Simona Halep, winner of the 2018 French Open, plus Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova and Borna Ćorić. A friendly, private gathering organised by Hublot on the eve of the 2019 French Open in Paris, at the Café de l'Homme – an exceptional venue with breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadéro Gardens.

To stay up-to-date, follow: @Hublot #Hublot #HublotLovesTennis

 

 

"On the eve of this second tournament in the 2019 Grand Slam Season, synonymous with excellence under pressure, we wanted to bring together our friends and our tennis ambassador for a unique and entertaining event. Like all the great international sporting legends, their powers of concentration are impressive. The limbs are nothing without the power of the mind! We are very proud to be in their company and we wish them all the success they deserve."- Ricardo GuadalupeCEO of HUBLOT

A few days before the start of the great international tennis tournament held in Paris, the Brand's guests competed against three of the world's best players ranked in the WTA Top 10, one of the most promising players in her generation, and Hublot's tennis ambassador and friend. The e-tennis matches were played – with no sliding and no topspin strokes – all under the watchful eye of umpire Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot.

This afternoon event proved the perfect opportunity for these elite athletes to relax ahead of the competition... and a chance for our non-sporting guests to compete with them on an equal footing. This was a friendly tournament in which the interactions between the athletes highlighted the shared qualities driving their remarkable careers: passion, persistence and precision. This fun, sporting afternoon was hosted by sports journalist Anne-Laure Bonnet and retired French tennis professional Fabrice Santoro.

A Hublot ambassador since 2015, Borna Ćorić is also currently 15 in the ATP rankings, having held the 48th spot in the world rankings just two years ago.

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, ranked world number 1 at the end of 2017 and in 2018, won the French Open last year. Currently in second position in the WTA rankings, she has been part of the Hublot family since 2016.

Karolina Pliskova was the first Czech player in history to reach first place in the WTA rankings in 2017, the year in which she joined Hublot; she is currently in 7th position in the WTA rankings.

Elina Svitolina is in 6th position in the WTA rankings and became one of Hublot's tennis friends this year.

The principle of e-gaming implies equality between all participants. However, our young champions demonstrated their outstanding powers of attention and impressive focus over a long period, winning most of the matches hands down. An essential strength in addition to their physical skills. The event was held at the Café de l'Homme, with its sweeping views of the Eiffel Tower.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891868/Hublot_Tennis_Paris.jpg

 


Prada, addio a pellicce animali Via dalle passerelle dal 2020
Costume

Costume

Prada, addio a pellicce animali
Via dalle passerelle dal 2020

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.