Hugo Lloris Becomes World Champion Wearing uhlsport Goalkeeper Gloves

- Hugo Lloris and Danijel Subasic wore goalkeeper gloves by uhlsport in the 2018 World Cup finals

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) and http://www.presseportal.de/nr/131223/ -

The football game of the year is played and the new world champion Hugo Lloris glees about his well-deserved title. Football fans all over the world followed the finals between France and Croatia in Moscow and cheered or grieved at the end. The sporting goods manufacturer uhlsport would have greeted any winner with enthusiasm because the goalkeepers of both national leagues were wearing gloves from the current uhlsport AERORED Collection. 

"For us it was the perfect constellation having two top goalkeepers equipped by us and standing opposite each other with their teams in the World Cup finals," uhlsport Director Melanie Steinhilber says. "Each of us crossed the fingers of one hand for Hugo Lloris and the fingers of the other for Danijel Subasic. Even though only one could hold the World Cup trophy in their hands in the end, for us both were absolute World Cup heroes."

While France's national team was included in many experts' group of favourites before the world championship, Croatia's entry into the finals was surprising for many. Both leagues shone with excellent team performance in Russia, and with their parades the two goalkeepers added a significant proportion to the exceptionally positive tournament development.

Being their most important working equipment, Hugo Lloris and Danijel Subašić trust the goalkeeper gloves by uhlsport. Thanks to their patented foams and innovative cuts these gloves are some of the best in the world since decades.

Find more information about the uhlsport World Cup goalkeepers and the new AERORED glove series here: aerored.uhlsport.com

About uhlsport: 

The company was established in 1948 and primarily produced leather studs for football boots. Meanwhile the family company evolved into an international prestigious supplier of team sport products and is active in the fields of football (uhlsport) and handball (Kempa) with its own brands. Additionally, uhlsport is responsible for the distribution of the worldwide known US basketball brand Spalding. In the 1st and 2nd football Bundesliga uhlsport supplies the teams of Fortuna Düsseldorf, 1. FC Köln and 1. FC Magdeburg. At the football world cup 2018 in Russia the Tunisian national team played in uhlsport kits. In France uhlsport is the official supplier and ball sponsor of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. Moreover uhlsport counts prestigious goalkeepers like Hugo Lloris, Oliver Baumann, Ron-Robert Zieler and Lukas Hradecky to its brand ambassadors. The German handball national team is supplied by Kempa for years. The 2019 handball world cup will take place in Germany.

Contact:Melanie Merz                                                  Head of Marketing Communication                  uhlsport GmbH                                                Klingenbachstraße 3  D-72336 Balingen-Engstlatt                       Tel.: +49-7433/268-289         Mail: pr@uhlsport.de  

Eric Single Jr. New Media & PR Manager uhlsport GmbH Klingenbachstraße 3 72336 Balingen-Engstlatt Tel.: +49-7433/268-118


