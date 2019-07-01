Huion Unveils Its Most Cheerful Pen Tablet Ever in Cebu

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Politica

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Politica

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Politica

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Politica

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
Politica

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Politica

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della...

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Politica

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Politica

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre...

Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno
Cronache

Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno

Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono
Cronache

Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "
Politica

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"
Politica

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"

Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"
Politica

Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"

Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute
Cronache

Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute

Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione
Cronache

Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione


Huion Unveils Its Most Cheerful Pen Tablet Ever in Cebu

- As consumers nowadays, especially the younger ones, tend to focus more on product design compared with situations years ago, Huion creates the HS64 SE, which is different from all the pen tablet models ever manufactured by the company in terms of product design.

HS64 SE is designed based on the duckling character called Chips, which was created by Ciayo Games, a well-known game developer with their base in Indonesia. Chips is a yellow duckling that looks somewhat like a banana, and is cute, smart and to some extent, a little bit funny. HS64 SE provides a cheerful image that allows users to unleash their creativity in a state of positivity.

Moreover, the combination of yellow and black colors makes the whole product look more stylish and creative. Apart from the design of HS64 SE, the functionality of the product will also meet users' expectations. The industry-leading report rate and pressure sensitivity are sure to liven up work created on a pen tablet. 266PPS report rate ensures instant response to any pen movement, so no matter how fast users move the stylus, lines created will always follow tight to the cursor. 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity enables lines input to be rendered as different shapes and colors as pressure applied to the pen changes. Application of the battery-free electromagnetic resonance technology can even free the pen from power charge and provide flexible working conditions. The portability of HS64 SE as well as its OS compatibility will meet users' expectations, as now no matter where they go, users can capture their inspirations in time as long as their HS64 SE is connected to their Android phone.

"User Request, User Participation and User-oriented" is the mantra of Huion that drives the company towards a better future where all of customers will find their ideal Huion pen tablet. To figure out what an ideal Huion tablet could be, please visit www.huion.com

For more information contact:Carlos Lin,+86-18820178551

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930635/HS64_Special_Edition_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930636/HS64_Special_Edition_2.jpg  

 


in evidenza
#iostoconcarola, J-Ax sbertuccia Salvini sulla disobbedienza

Spettacoli

#iostoconcarola, J-Ax sbertuccia Salvini sulla disobbedienza

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.