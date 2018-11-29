La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche
Huobi Derivative Market Launches at New York event

- "Cryptocurrency is a rapidly expanding and maturing market," said Joshua Goodbody, General Counsel of Huobi's Global Institutional team. "As part of that maturation, we see more and more sophisticated investors and traders from more established financial markets looking to gain exposure, including institutional players. At the same time, we think many experienced, successful cryptocurrency traders are looking for a broader range of investment tools than has traditionally been available. Huobi DM is tailor-made to address these sorts of needs."

Cryptocurrency contract trading gives Huobi DM users the ability to buy or sell Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies at predetermined prices at specified times in the future. Among other advantages, this gives investors and traders the ability to open both short and long positions, as well as more advanced tools for hedging positions and controlling risk and uncertainty.

While similar services do exist in cryptocurrency, Huobi DM sets itself apart via:

The Cryptofrontiers conference was a closed-door event focusing on trends and investments in the crypto-space, as well as the development of blockchain technology, and panel discussions by industry experts. In addition to Huobi representatives, it was attended by venture capitalists and members of the blockchain industry. 

Huobi DM is currently in Beta testing mode, and is not available to users from the United States of America,  Singapore, Israel, Iraq, Hong Kong (China), Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Malaysia, Syria, Samoa Eastern, Puerto Rico, Guam, Bangladesh, Ecuador and Kyrgyzstan.

More information can be found here: https://www.hbdm.com/ 

For enquiries please contact: media@huobi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791047/HBDM_image.jpg


