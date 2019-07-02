Husain Law + Associates Files Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company On Behalf Of The Family Of The Late Professor And Author, Pius Adesanmi

Private equity, Mammola: fornirne di piÃ¹ a sistema imprese
Economia

Private equity, Mammola: fornirne di piÃ¹ a sistema imprese

Private equity, Cipolletta: vero fattore politica industriale
Economia

Private equity, Cipolletta: vero fattore politica industriale

Nomine Ue, Conte: "Composizione vertice piÃ¹ equilibrata rispetto alla precedente"
Politica

Nomine Ue, Conte: "Composizione vertice piÃ¹ equilibrata rispetto alla precedente"

Nicole Kidman: i miei progetti per le donne con Meryl Streep
Spettacoli

Nicole Kidman: i miei progetti per le donne con Meryl Streep

Parlamento Ue, tanti deputati in posa per un selfie con Berlusconi
Politica

Parlamento Ue, tanti deputati in posa per un selfie con Berlusconi

Parmitano promosso colonnello, 2 settimane al lancio di "Beyond"
Scienza e tecnologia

Parmitano promosso colonnello, 2 settimane al lancio di "Beyond"

Mattarella lascia Salisburgo dopo la visita alla cittÃ  austriaca assieme a Van der Bellen
Politica

Mattarella lascia Salisburgo dopo la visita alla cittÃ  austriaca assieme a Van der Bellen

Rotta balcanica, hanno preso il via i pattugliamenti misti Italia-Slovenia
Politica

Rotta balcanica, hanno preso il via i pattugliamenti misti Italia-Slovenia

Presentato a Bari il film "Spaccapietre", nel cast Salvatore Esposito
Politica

Presentato a Bari il film "Spaccapietre", nel cast Salvatore Esposito

Sea Watch, il presidio in solidarietÃ  per Carola Rackete ad Ancona
Politica

Sea Watch, il presidio in solidarietÃ  per Carola Rackete ad Ancona

Mattarella a Salisburgo, la visita in Duomo e nel Palazzo dei Principi e Arcivescovi
Politica

Mattarella a Salisburgo, la visita in Duomo e nel Palazzo dei Principi e Arcivescovi

MiccichÃ©: Arata non ha ottenuto nulla dalla politica siciliana
Cronache

MiccichÃ©: Arata non ha ottenuto nulla dalla politica siciliana

Nicole Kidman a Taormina: adoro l'Italia, mi avete sempre capita
Politica

Nicole Kidman a Taormina: adoro l'Italia, mi avete sempre capita

No ai social durante il Palio di Siena, ecco l'opinione dei cittadini
Politica

No ai social durante il Palio di Siena, ecco l'opinione dei cittadini

R. Preatoni:â€I vantaggi di Nuda ProprietÃ â€
Economia

R. Preatoni:â€I vantaggi di Nuda ProprietÃ â€

E. Preatoni:â€Nuda ProprietÃ ? Unâ€™idea bomba"
Economia

E. Preatoni:â€Nuda ProprietÃ ? Unâ€™idea bomba"

Giappone, riprende la caccia commerciale alle balene dopo 31 anni
Politica

Giappone, riprende la caccia commerciale alle balene dopo 31 anni

Affari con droga, slot, case di riposo: colpo ai clan a Palermo
Cronache

Affari con droga, slot, case di riposo: colpo ai clan a Palermo

Alterazioni Video a Merano: l'Incompiuto come stile nascente
Culture

Alterazioni Video a Merano: l'Incompiuto come stile nascente

Nicole Kidman incanta Taormina: grazie a pubblico che mi sostiene
Spettacoli

Nicole Kidman incanta Taormina: grazie a pubblico che mi sostiene


Husain Law + Associates Files Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company On Behalf Of The Family Of The Late Professor And Author, Pius Adesanmi

- Adesanmi was a world-renowned Nigerian-born Canadian professor, writer, literary critic, satirist, and columnist. The author of numerous award-winning books, essays, and collections of poetry; he was lauded as a, "towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship" by Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada where he chaired the Institute for African Studies. He was traveling from Addis Ababa to Nairobi for an African Union conference when the flight crashed shortly after takeoff.

Professor Adesanmi's colleague and friend Bamidele Ademola-Olateju stated, "His demise created a gaping hole in Nigeria's public intellection and Africa's Higher Education and Youth Development." His mother, Lois Olufunke Adesanmi also stated, "Everyday my heart bleeds for the loss of my son, Pius. We demand justice and accountability for his irreplaceable loss."

"Our goal with these lawsuits is to obtain answers for our grieving clients and hold the Boeing Company accountable for creating this tragedy," said Nomaan Husain, founder and senior partner at Husain Law + Associates, PC.

The detailed complaint was filed on behalf of the bereaved family in the U.S. District Court in Chicago against the Boeing Company, manufacturer of the doomed Boeing 737 Max 8, based in Chicago, for failing to properly inform pilots about the dangers and risks presented by its new Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System ("MCAS") software.

The complaint further alleges Boeing's failure to properly inform pilots of a defect in the MAX 8's flight control system left pilots without the knowledge or ability to restore manual control and caused both Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes.

Mr. Nomaan Husain and Mr. Omar Khawaja are confident the US legal system and the US discovery process will allow families to get the answers they are seeking and sort out what really happened. www.hlalawfirm.com


in evidenza
Temptation Island 2019 è hot: Katia: “Cavalcami più forte"

Clima bollente

Temptation Island 2019 è hot: Katia: “Cavalcami più forte"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.