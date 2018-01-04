Hycor Biomedical Applies CE Mark to IVD Allergy Instrument: NOVEOS™

- NOVEOS offers several breakthrough features including:

"We are excited to bring NOVEOS to market in the EU," said Dr. Fei Li, President and Chief Executive Officer at Hycor. "These breakthrough features underscore Hycor's commitment to drive immunodiagnostics into the future by offering the first new highly-automated allergy platform technology in a generation."

"A new lab testing option for allergies with these breakthrough features is very welcome in the medical community," said Professor Harald Renz, Director and Chairman of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiochemistry at Philipps University, Marburg, Germany and Past President of the German Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology. "Specifically, the lower sample size requirement, which is 1/10th of the sample size required by most labs today, has the potential to redefine the experience for both pediatric and elderly patients and for labs."

NOVEOS is Hycor's latest allergy testing instrument to be introduced to the EU market. Hycor will be seeking 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States in the future.

About Hycor Biomedical Founded in 1981, Hycor is a global manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostic products. Since its founding, Hycor has expanded its presence into allergy and autoimmune products used in clinical laboratories, hospitals and doctors' offices worldwide. Hycor recently launched NOVEOS™ which adds to the Company's existing line of products including HYTEC® and AUTOSTAT® brands. The company is focused on delivering products that provide the highest value to clinicians through innovation, reliability and customer service. For more information, please visit www.HYCORbiomedical.com.

