Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"
Politica

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade
Cronache

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente
Cronache

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire
Culture

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"
Politica

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s
Politica

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata
Politica

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma
Culture

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la Polizia
Politica

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto
Politica

Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"
Politica

Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza
Spettacoli

Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile
Politica

Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti
Cronache

+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+
Politica

Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"
Culture

Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine
Cronache

Hydroid Receives Order for New Generation REMUS 6000 AUV from Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science Technology (JAMSTEC)

- POCASSET, Massachusetts, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydroid, Inc., a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime and a leading manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), today announced that it received an order for a New Generation REMUS 6000 AUV from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science Technology (JAMSTEC) as part of the Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP): Innovative Technology for Exploration of Deep Sea Resources. This initiative is within the framework of the Cross-Ministerial Programs undertaken by the Cabinet Office of Japan.

The New Generation REMUS 6000 is based on the proven legacy vehicle design and features a modular architecture that allows for the addition of multiple payloads including customer sensor packages, forward fins and additional battery sections. With new low-power core electronics and a hydrodynamic hull design, it has increased endurance for longer missions.

"We are honored to be able to supply the deep water AUV solution to support JAMSTEC's highly respected deep sea resource exploration capabilities," said Graham Lester, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Hydroid. "Our vehicle, with a modular architecture that allows for advanced capabilities and flexibility of operation, is the ideal solution for JAMSTEC's current and future operational needs."

A JAMSTEC representative expanded on the news by saying, "We, JAMSTEC, strongly believe that the New Generation REMUS 6000 will bring valuable results to the SIP. JAMSTEC is heavily committed to this program and is leading the development of survey technologies in the deep sea. We expect Hydroid will provide strong support for the program and, together, we will build a strong relationship."

For more information about Hydroid and its line of REMUS AUVs, please visit www.hydroid.com.

About Hydroid, Inc.Located in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, Hydroid is the world's most trusted manufacturer of advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). Our Marine Robotics systems provide innovative and reliable full-picture solutions for marine research, defense and commercial markets. Our REMUS vehicles represent the most advanced, diversified and field-proven family of AUVs and AUV support systems in the world. For more information on our technology, please visit www.hydroid.com.

Media ContactKaitlyn RhueHydroid, Inc.Direct: +1 (508)-296-6162 krhue@hydroid.com 


