Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate...

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo...

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si...

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI...


I4MS, Supported by the European Commission and Mobile World Capital Barcelona, is Sweeping Europe to Find the Most Innovative SME in the Manufacturing Sector

- BARCELONA, Spain, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The I4MS initiative, a European community supporting SMEs and startups in the field of manufacturing, launches the second edition of the Disruptors Awards to support excellence and innovation within small companies or medium-sized companies, in relation to the integration of ICT technologies.

SMEs or medium-sized companies that have received support from the European Union within the I4MS initiative can apply for the award until September 9 of this year. Those interested can apply through the online form in the www.I4MS.eu.

The awards: Business projection and support for innovation

The awards will recognize the effort and focus of SMEs in relation to the digital transformation as a way to grow, creating an alive EU ecosystem of EU SMEs that could compete in a globalized and digital world.

The winner of the second edition of the Disruptive Awards will receive the following advantages to enhance their performance:

The first edition a great success

The first edition of the awards received 24 applications from 5 different countries. Compass, an SME located in Barcelona, was finally the winner. The company provided simulation software for a variety of engineering fields, including multiphysics simulations and structural analysis and sea management under vertical HPC. Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, and the Polish Minister of Technology, Jadwiga Emilewicz, were in charge of presenting the prize to Compass at the Annual Event of Digital Innovation Centers in Warsaw.

I4MS

I4MS (ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs) is a European initiative that supports manufacturing SMEs and the media in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations.

I4MS is financed by the Factories of the Future Program and H2020 and coordinated by the Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox Accelerator, Foreningen MADE, the Danish Technological Institute, the FIWARE EV Foundation and the Galician Innovation Institute.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888422/Mobile_World_Capital.jpg

More information:  http://i4ms.eu/about/disruptor-awardsJuan Antonio Pavón LosadaCommunication Executive en Mobile World Capital Barcelona Japavon@mobileworldcapital.com


