IBM iX and Sitecore® Launch Global Marketing Services and Technology Agreement

Apollo 11, arriva il docufilm in HD di Todd Douglas Miller
Spettacoli

Apollo 11, arriva il docufilm in HD di Todd Douglas Miller

Brexit, May annuncia di rinegoziare l'accordo con Bruxelles
Politica

Brexit, May annuncia di rinegoziare l'accordo con Bruxelles

Sea-Watch, video del capo missione: solidarietÃ  importantissima
Cronache

Sea-Watch, video del capo missione: solidarietÃ  importantissima

Una app per gli eventi culturali: il progetto CultAround
Scienza e tecnologia

Una app per gli eventi culturali: il progetto CultAround

Usa, bambino chiama il 911: troppi compiti. E la polizia lo aiuta
Cronache

Usa, bambino chiama il 911: troppi compiti. E la polizia lo aiuta

Maduro: "Interrompo rapporti diplomatici con l'indegno Governo Trump"
Politica

Maduro: "Interrompo rapporti diplomatici con l'indegno Governo Trump"

Conte su Instagram seduto al tavolo con leader Paesi meridionali dell'Ue a Cipro: "Al via i lavori"
Politica

Conte su Instagram seduto al tavolo con leader Paesi meridionali dell'Ue a Cipro: "Al...

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 30 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 30 gennaio

Diciotti, Salvini: no al processo, decisione d'interesse pubblico
Politica

Diciotti, Salvini: no al processo, decisione d'interesse pubblico

Sanremo 2019, Enrico Nigiotti in gara con "Nonno Hollywood"
Spettacoli

Sanremo 2019, Enrico Nigiotti in gara con "Nonno Hollywood"

Conte su Instagram: "A Cipro per il summit con i leader dei Paesi meridionali dell'UE"
Politica

Conte su Instagram: "A Cipro per il summit con i leader dei Paesi meridionali dell'UE"

In Giappone un cocktail bar con vista rifiuti
Politica

In Giappone un cocktail bar con vista rifiuti

Venezuela, madre di GuaidÃ²: Ero lÃ¬, ma non sapevo del giuramento
Politica

Venezuela, madre di GuaidÃ²: Ero lÃ¬, ma non sapevo del giuramento

L'ultimo saluto di Varese a Zamberletti, l'uomo delle "ferite"
Cronache

L'ultimo saluto di Varese a Zamberletti, l'uomo delle "ferite"

Viscardi e Tenace, due influencer per MSF: "Che vuol dire NOI?"
Cronache

Viscardi e Tenace, due influencer per MSF: "Che vuol dire NOI?"

La storia del cinema indiano in un museo nel cuore di Bollywood
Culture

La storia del cinema indiano in un museo nel cuore di Bollywood

Xylella, Emiliano: "Passo indietro su emendamenti? Governo balla il Tango, non funziona"
Politica

Xylella, Emiliano: "Passo indietro su emendamenti? Governo balla il Tango, non funziona"

Atout France, focus sugli appuntamenti turistici del 2019
Cronache

Atout France, focus sugli appuntamenti turistici del 2019

Museo della liquirizia di Rossano, oro nero (e dolce) di Calabria
Cronache

Museo della liquirizia di Rossano, oro nero (e dolce) di Calabria

Una Vergine delle Rocce a Milano: una magnifica copia leonardesca
Culture

Una Vergine delle Rocce a Milano: una magnifica copia leonardesca


IBM iX and Sitecore® Launch Global Marketing Services and Technology Agreement

- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced a new global partnership with IBM iX, one of the world's largest digital agencies and global business design partners. The partnership will make available to clients Sitecore's leading web content management, commerce, and marketing solutions via IBM iX designers, technology experts, and industry strategists in 40 IBM Studios worldwide.

IBM iX is a proven leader in delivering Sitecore solutions, with more than a decade's success of the two companies working together in Europe to address CMOs' critical need for increased return on marketing investment. The expanded partnership brings together the full breadth of IBM iX's capabilities to capitalize on the growing demand for digital marketing capabilities that create highly-personalized customer experiences across all digital touchpoints.

Matthew Candy, Global Leader, IBM iX, stated that "Customer Experience is the key strategic objective of many organizations and core to these organizations' ability to transform. I am very excited that we are expanding out our existing relationship with Sitecore into a global partnership, as they become an important player in our ecosystem of partners." 

As a Global Platinum Partner in the Sitecore Solution Provider Program, IBM iX provides the world-class consulting, design, development and implementation services required to deploy solutions on the Sitecore platform and deliver exceptional results for customers. Matched to Sitecore's leading digital experience management capabilities, enterprises can provide end-customers with seamless, omnichannel experiences to drive differentiation, promote business transformation, and increase revenue and customer lifetime value. The IBM iX and Sitecore partnership is further empowered with best practices and accelerators, as well as the ability to leverage the power of IBM Cloud and IBM Watson technology. IBM iX also brings to bear the unparalleled expertise of Bluewolf, an IBM Company, creating experiences with Salesforce, with whom Sitecore has a strategic alliance.

"IBM iX provides the strength, scale, and culture of innovation required to deliver immersive, end-to-end digital solutions for our joint clients," said Mark Zablan, Chief Revenue Officer for Sitecore. "Our partnership makes a potent combination for organizations who want to accelerate the digitization of their business and foster a customer-centric approach to digital transformation."

For more information on IBM iX, visit www.ibm.com/ibmix and follow @IBM_iX on Twitter.

About SitecoreSitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.  

ContactMatt KrebsbachSr. Director, Public & Analyst Relations at Sitecorematt.krebsbach@sitecore.com

Sitecore Media RelationsWE CommunicationsTeamSitecore@we-worldwide.com

Sitecore®, Own the Experience®, Sitecore Experience Cloud™, Sitecore xConnect™, Sitecore Cortex™, Sitecore® Experience Platform™, Sitecore Experience Manager™ and Sitecore® Experience Database™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg


in evidenza
Gay.it cambia logo e rinnova il sito Aumenta la produzione di video

MediaTech

Gay.it cambia logo e rinnova il sito
Aumenta la produzione di video

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.