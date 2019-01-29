29 gennaio 2019- 17:36 IBM iX and Sitecore® Launch Global Marketing Services and Technology Agreement

- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced a new global partnership with IBM iX, one of the world's largest digital agencies and global business design partners. The partnership will make available to clients Sitecore's leading web content management, commerce, and marketing solutions via IBM iX designers, technology experts, and industry strategists in 40 IBM Studios worldwide.

IBM iX is a proven leader in delivering Sitecore solutions, with more than a decade's success of the two companies working together in Europe to address CMOs' critical need for increased return on marketing investment. The expanded partnership brings together the full breadth of IBM iX's capabilities to capitalize on the growing demand for digital marketing capabilities that create highly-personalized customer experiences across all digital touchpoints.

Matthew Candy, Global Leader, IBM iX, stated that "Customer Experience is the key strategic objective of many organizations and core to these organizations' ability to transform. I am very excited that we are expanding out our existing relationship with Sitecore into a global partnership, as they become an important player in our ecosystem of partners."

As a Global Platinum Partner in the Sitecore Solution Provider Program, IBM iX provides the world-class consulting, design, development and implementation services required to deploy solutions on the Sitecore platform and deliver exceptional results for customers. Matched to Sitecore's leading digital experience management capabilities, enterprises can provide end-customers with seamless, omnichannel experiences to drive differentiation, promote business transformation, and increase revenue and customer lifetime value. The IBM iX and Sitecore partnership is further empowered with best practices and accelerators, as well as the ability to leverage the power of IBM Cloud and IBM Watson technology. IBM iX also brings to bear the unparalleled expertise of Bluewolf, an IBM Company, creating experiences with Salesforce, with whom Sitecore has a strategic alliance.

"IBM iX provides the strength, scale, and culture of innovation required to deliver immersive, end-to-end digital solutions for our joint clients," said Mark Zablan, Chief Revenue Officer for Sitecore. "Our partnership makes a potent combination for organizations who want to accelerate the digitization of their business and foster a customer-centric approach to digital transformation."

For more information on IBM iX, visit www.ibm.com/ibmix and follow @IBM_iX on Twitter.

About SitecoreSitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

ContactMatt KrebsbachSr. Director, Public & Analyst Relations at Sitecorematt.krebsbach@sitecore.com

Sitecore Media RelationsWE CommunicationsTeamSitecore@we-worldwide.com

Sitecore®, Own the Experience®, Sitecore Experience Cloud™, Sitecore xConnect™, Sitecore Cortex™, Sitecore® Experience Platform™, Sitecore Experience Manager™ and Sitecore® Experience Database™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg