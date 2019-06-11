Pitti, le mille sfumature dei colori di Tagliatore
IEEE Announces 14 New Open Access Journals

- PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced it is launching 14 new gold fully open access journals spanning a wide range of technologies including telecommunications, computing, biomedical engineering, automotive technology, signal processing, industry applications, power and energy and more.  The new journals will begin accepting submissions in the fall of 2019 and publish their first articles in early 2020. 

A not-for-profit organization, IEEE is also the global leader in electrical engineering and related fields, publishing 23 of the top 24 journals in electrical and electronic engineering based on journal impact factor.  "IEEE's publishing program continues to grow and evolve," said Stephen Welby, IEEE Executive Director and COO. "IEEE continues to support open science and provide more options and choices to support the work and needs of all authors and researchers -- those who prefer to publish in traditional subscription journals or those who prefer or need to publish in open access journals."

Independent editorial boards will drive IEEE's commitment to publish high-quality articles including cutting-edge studies and breakthroughs in technology innovation.  Each new journal will follow IEEE's established high standard of peer review, drawing on expert technical communities to continue to publish the most highly cited content.  Each journal will have an accomplished expert as editor-in-chief.

IEEE's new gold fully open access journals include:

These new journals are significant additions to IEEE's well-known and respected portfolio of open access journals.  This portfolio includes IEEE Access®, IEEE Photonics Journal, IEEE Journal of the Electron Devices Society, IEEE Journal on Exploratory Solid-State Computational Devices and Circuits, IEEE Power and Energy Technology Systems Journal, and IEEE Journal of Translational Engineering in Health and Medicine.

Establishing new topical sections in IEEEAccess

IEEE Access, IEEE's broad-scope open access journal, will also soon launch discipline-specific subsections aligned with the following IEEE technical communities:  IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, IEEE Electronics Packaging Society, IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Reliability Society, IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society, IEEE Power & Energy Society and IEEE Vehicular Technology Society.

Other new additions

IEEE will also be transitioning the IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Applied Earth Observations and Remote Sensing to a fully open access title in 2020.

All of the new open access options will be fully compliant with funder mandates including Plan S, as all articles will be published under the Creative Commons Attribution License (CC-BY) enabling authors to retain copyright. 

The new open access journals and sub-sections will be hosted on the IEEE Xplore® platform, visited by over five million unique users per month.   More information on each of these titles is available at open.ieee.org.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more.

Media contact:

Monika Stickel+1 732 562 6027m.stickel@ieee.org 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619504/IEEE_Logo.jpg


