IEEE Standards Association and ECC Sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli


IEEE Standards Association and ECC Sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

- The edge computing industry creates a bridge between the physical and digital worlds. It involves many fields including OT, IT, and CT, and covers multiple industry chain roles, such as network connectivity, data aggregation, chips, sensors, and industry applications. The edge computing industry lays the foundation for the industrial Internet and is crucial to building a digital, networked, and intelligent society. By 2025, 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside data centers or clouds, far more than that of today (less than 20%).

IEEE, a not-for-profit organization, is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology. It has 420,000 members spread across a wide range of areas such as electrical techniques, electronics, electrical engineering, robotics, automation, computer engineering, computer science, and other related technologies in over 160 countries. Through this MoU, the two parties will deepen cooperation in edge computing industry standards, technical test beds, branding, and market promotion, and create more open source opportunities beneficial to the entire industry. Such concerted efforts will benefit the edge computing industry in terms of its implementation, collaborative incubation, and prosperous development.

"From smartphones to shop equipment, devices operating at the network edge are becoming more intelligent and equipped with processors that can tackle computing problems that previously needed a fully loaded server," said Konstantinos Karachalios, managing director of the IEEE Standards Association. "Virtualized applications also allow code to be more easily packaged and managed within data centers, bringing it closer to the edge. In this environment, where multiple factors are swinging the pendulum towards more decentralized computing, we look forward to working collaboratively with ECC and prioritizing standardization as the means for assuring the development of a vibrant and sustainable edge computing ecosystem that brings benefit for all."

Dr. Chen Wei, Vice President of Intel and General Manager of Internet of Things Group China, said, "It is a great pleasure to witness the cooperation between ECC and IEEE. Integrating the advantages of both parties is conducive to the standardization of edge computing, the innovative integration of edge computing, and ultimately the healthy and sustainable development of the entire edge computing industry ecosystem. In addition, I believe that in the near future the cooperation between the two sides will definitely bring more opportunities for the development of edge computing."

About ECC

The Edge Computing Consortium (ECC) is the industry's largest alliance in the edge computing field and has over 200 members, including Huawei, Intel, ARM, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, Shenyang Institute of Automation (an institute affiliated to Chinese Academy of Sciences), Bosch, China Mobile, Honeywell, ABB, Schneider Electric, Schindler, Infosys, Mitsubishi, HollySys, Fraunhofer FOKUS, McAfee, 360, NI, and OSIsoft. The ECC serves as an edge computing industry cooperative platform, which promotes open cooperation in the OT and ICT fields, nurtures the industry's best application practices, and advances sound and sustainable development of the edge computing industry.

About the IEEE Standards Association

The IEEE Standards Association, a globally recognized standards-setting body within IEEE, develops consensus standards through an open process that engages industry and brings together a broad stakeholder community. IEEE standards set specifications and best practices based on current scientific and technological knowledge. The IEEE-SA has a portfolio of over 1,200 active standards and more than 650 standards under development. For more information visit http://standards.ieee.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797957/ECC_IEEE.jpg


