Berlusconi: penso presto centrodestra tornerÃ  al governo
Berlusconi: centrodestra unito, esiste e resiste
Bersani: "I comunisti di una volta votano Lega"
Brexit, l'Ue cerca di mettere pressione su Londra
Bersani: "Serve una sinistra popolare che parli al popolo e non 'seghe' mentali per fare argine"
Gigi Proietti omaggia il Messaggero: "A Roma e' sinonimo di quotidiano"
Mattarella, Salvini e Tria in prima fila alla festa dei 140 anni del Messaggero
Prodi: "Se Europa gioca ad essere 'mezza cotta, mezza cruda' rischia di trovarsi fuori dalla storia"
Mattarella riceve un disegno in dono da un bambino in cura al centro Verga di Monza
Zingaretti: serve nuovo modello Ue che unisca crescita a equitÃ 
Genova riparte con il salone Nautico, un mese dopo il crollo
Licia ColÃ² conduce "Niagara" su Rai 2: "Ho la cazzimma"
Mattarella alla cerimonia per i 140 anni de Il Messaggero
MyPOS punta sull'Italia e apre uno store a Milano
Torna "Striscia la Notizia" con la coppia Greggio-Hunziker
Ezio Greggio: cartellino rosso va dato ad arbitro, non a Ronaldo
Migranti, Merkel: Ue trovi modo per ripartire quote equamente
Manovra, Di Maio: "Utilizzare il deficit non Ã¨ un tabÃ¹"
Conte: Autostrade non parteciperÃ  a ricostruzione ponte Genova
Migranti, Conte: su redistribuzione non ci sono passi avanti
IFCO Launches Sustainability Certificate for Retailers

- PULLACH, Germany, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, announced that it is inaugurating a sustainability certification initiative for its retailer customers in Europe and North America. IFCO is amongst the most sustainable logistics companies worldwide. Therefore, retailers awarded with IFCO's sustainability certificate will benefit from credible proof of their commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

IFCO is constantly monitoring the environmental benefits generated by its logistics concept, the IFCO SmartCycleTM, which is based on the principle of "share and reuse". All IFCO RPCs are reused over 50 times during their lifetime, and at every cycle are put through a rigorous cleaning and inspection process before being delivered for the next cycle. Damaged RPCs that cannot be repaired are 100% recycled and used for the production of new IFCO RPCs.

Several studies have proven that the use of RPCs has a meaningful contribution to the environment by leading to savings in terms of CO2 (up to 60%), energy (64%), water (80%), solid waste (up to 86%), and food product damage (up to 96%), when compared with single-use packaging.

In Europe and North America, IFCO business enabled the following savings in 2017:

Find the complete text here: ftp://presse.hbi.de/pub/IFCO/Sustainability_Certificate/IFCO_Sustainability-Certificate.pdf

Find images here: ftp://presse.hbi.de/pub/IFCO/Sustainability_Certificate/IFCO_Environmental_Benefits.jpg

 

Contact:  HBI GmbH   Stefan Schmidt  Tel.: +49-(0)89-99-38-87-30   ifco@hbi.de

 

 


