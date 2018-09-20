20 settembre 2018- 17:19 IFCO Launches Sustainability Certificate for Retailers

- PULLACH, Germany, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, announced that it is inaugurating a sustainability certification initiative for its retailer customers in Europe and North America. IFCO is amongst the most sustainable logistics companies worldwide. Therefore, retailers awarded with IFCO's sustainability certificate will benefit from credible proof of their commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

IFCO is constantly monitoring the environmental benefits generated by its logistics concept, the IFCO SmartCycleTM, which is based on the principle of "share and reuse". All IFCO RPCs are reused over 50 times during their lifetime, and at every cycle are put through a rigorous cleaning and inspection process before being delivered for the next cycle. Damaged RPCs that cannot be repaired are 100% recycled and used for the production of new IFCO RPCs.

Several studies have proven that the use of RPCs has a meaningful contribution to the environment by leading to savings in terms of CO2 (up to 60%), energy (64%), water (80%), solid waste (up to 86%), and food product damage (up to 96%), when compared with single-use packaging.

In Europe and North America, IFCO business enabled the following savings in 2017:

Find the complete text here: ftp://presse.hbi.de/pub/IFCO/Sustainability_Certificate/IFCO_Sustainability-Certificate.pdf

Find images here: ftp://presse.hbi.de/pub/IFCO/Sustainability_Certificate/IFCO_Environmental_Benefits.jpg

Contact: HBI GmbH Stefan Schmidt Tel.: +49-(0)89-99-38-87-30 ifco@hbi.de