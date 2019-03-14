14 marzo 2019- 16:35 IIoT Conference at Hannover Messe: AWS, HPE, Tata Headline

- "We see Hannover Messe, with its emphasis on Industrie 4.0, as an ideal place to discuss operational requirements for implementing IIoT," says Volkhard Bregulla, the IMC's chairman and vice president for manufacturing, automotive and IoT at HPE. "For its part, the IMC is uniquely positioned to act as a conduit to bring these technology providers and users together, with 25,000 enterprise users and OEMs as Adopter Members." The conference agenda will include panel discussions focusing on the complexities of edge computing in manufacturing, new choices in device connectivity (including low-power, wide-area options), and selection criteria for IIoT software platforms.

The panel discussion on software platforms will be based on the IMC's template RFP, developed with input from both vendors and more than 100 users. The template RFP for software was so successful – drawing hundreds of software buyers to online workshops and live events – that the IMC is expanding the program to encompass more connectivity and hardware, and expanding the format to include more extensive guidelines. "There is clearly high demand for this kind of practical content, and it is perfectly in keeping with the IMC's role as an industry accelerator," says Bregulla.

The afternoon panels will be followed by an evening networking event hosted by AWS at their booth in Hall 6. https://www.iotm2mcouncil.org/hannoverconference

About the IoT M2M CouncilWith over 25,000 enterprise users and OEMs that buy IoT solutions as members, IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector. Board Member-Companies include 1NCE, Aeris, Amazon Web Services, Avnet, BICS, Digi International, HPE, Intel, KORE, Micro-Ant, MultiTech, Orbcomm, Pod Group, PTC, Semtech, SIGFOX, Tata Communications, Telit, U-Blox, Verizon, and Vodafone. For more information, visit www.iotm2mcouncil.org.