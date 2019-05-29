Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Europee, Tusk: "Brexit Ã¨ stata vaccino contro propaganda anti europeista e fake news" SOTTOTITOLI
Ue, Conte lascia il vertice a Bruxelles senza rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti
"Wolf call", Baudry porta alla luce mondo segreto dei sottomarini
Champions, Klopp: sarÃ  difficile, giochiamocela e vinciamo
Il Nagorno e Europa League, Azerbaigian: non politicizzare calcio
Salesforce, duemila societÃ  al Basecamp per le soluzioni digitali
Le Karma B nel nuovo video di AvA: "Adesso il capo sono io"
Apofenia, la rivoluzione che cambierÃ  il mondo del lavoro
Conte: ho vissuto voto da cittadino, ora rilanciare governo
Governo, Conte: non mi sento commissariato da Salvini
Salvini attacca Bruxelles: "Ãˆ finito il tempo delle letterine"
Della Casa (Salesforce): digitale opportunitÃ  per giovani del Sud
"Selfie", al cinema l'altra Napoli e un'amicizia che commuove
Gattuso lascia il Milan, tutti i suoi show in conferenza stampa
Salvini: "Conte ha mia piena fiducia, ma si rispettino impegni"
Salvini: "Rixi? Capisco travaglio M5s, ma non commento ipotesi"
Ultimo da record, Colpa delle Favole Tour cantato a squarciagola
Clima, Greta Thunberg e Schwarzenegger alleati per l'ambiente
Flat tax, Salvini annuncia piano da 30 miliardi di euro
IMD World Competitiveness Ranking: Singapore Topples United States as World's Most Competitive Economy

- Singapore's rise to the top was driven by its advanced technological infrastructure, the availability of skilled labor, favorable immigration laws, and efficient ways to set up new businesses. Hong Kong SAR held on to second place, helped by a benign tax and business policy environment and access to business finance.

The initial boost to confidence from President Donald Trump's first wave of tax policies appears to have faded in the United States, according to the ranking. While still setting the pace globally for levels of infrastructure and economic performance, the competitiveness of the world's biggest economy was hit by higher fuel prices, weaker hi-tech exports and fluctuations in the value of the dollar.

"In a year of high uncertainty in global markets due to rapid changes in the international political landscape as well as trade relations, the quality of institutions seem to be the unifying element for increasing prosperity. A strong institutional framework provides the stability for business to invest and innovate, ensuring a higher quality of life for citizens," said Arturo Bris, IMD Professor and Director of IMD World Competitiveness Center, the research center which compiles the ranking.

Economists regard competitiveness as vital for the long-term health of a country's economy as it empowers businesses to achieve sustainable growth, generate jobs and, ultimately, enhance the welfare of citizens.

The World Competitiveness Rankings, established in 1989 at IMD business school, incorporate 235 indicators from each of the 63 ranked economies. The ranking takes into account a wide range of "hard" statistics such as unemployment, GDP and government spending on health and education, as well as "soft" data from an Executive Opinion Survey covering topics such as social cohesion, globalization and corruption.

Switzerland climbed to fourth place from fifth, helped by economic growth, the stability of the Swiss franc and high-quality infrastructure.

This year's biggest climber was Saudi Arabia, which jumped 13 places to 26th.

The top 10 countries are Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, USA, Switzerland, UAE (up from 15th in 2016), Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, and Qatar.

Venezuela remains anchored to the bottom of the ranking, hit by inflation, poor access to credit and a weak economy.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About IMD business school: IMD is an independent business school with Swiss roots and global reach.  Focused on developing leaders and transforming organizations, IMD designs and delivers interventions that challenge what is and inspire what could be.

Media Contact/Interviews:

Lucy Jay-KennedyIMD business school, Head of Media RelationsTel: +41 21 618 0811    Lucy.Jay-Kennedy@imd.org

Aïcha Besser IMD business school, Global Media Relations Tel: +41 21 618 0507   Aicha.Besser@imd.org


