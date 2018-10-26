Migranti, Rossi sostiene Biancalani e domani incontra Lucano
Politica

A Roma l'esercitazione spettacolare del Gis dei carabinieri
Politica

Nove startup di LVenture Group protagoniste all'Investor Night
Economia

Erdogan: "Vogliamo sapere dove Ã¨ il corpo di Khashoggi"
Politica

In Veneto il paese del probabile presidente brasiliano Bolsonaro
Politica

I social e l'informazione: le macchine da sole non bastano
Economia

Libia, Conte riceve Fayez al Serraj a Palazzo Chigi
Politica

L'Italia e il Romanticismo, grande mostra su due sedi a Milano
Culture

DesirÃ©e, Salvini: "Beccato a Foggia il quarto stupratore"
Politica

Toti: Terzo Valico va avanti, nonostante braccio di ferro con M5S
Cronache

DesirÃ©e, Raggi: non servono ronde, non credo a uso forza privata
Cronache

Banche russe: su titoli reciproco interesse Italia-Russia
Economia

Manovra, Salvini: "Risponderemo alle richieste di Bruxelles ma senza passi indietro"
Politica

Jobfair, una finestra sul mondo del lavoro per i giovani talenti
Economia

Acqua generata dall'aria: Sharp porta in Italia Skywell
Economia

Allegri su Ronaldo, Formazione Anti-Empoli e Addio di Marotta
Politica

Ghostwriter, il marketing scopre l'intelligenza artificiale
Scienza e tecnologia

I vestiti di nozze di Harry e Meghan in mostra a Windsor
Politica

Moody's, Meloni: "Non mi faccio spiegare l'economia a chi ci ha passato la malattia"
Politica

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Lavoriamo per un candidato condiviso in Basilicata"
Politica

Imerys Carbonates EMEA announces price increases across its Calcium Carbonates portfolio

- Increases will be effective from 1st January 2019 and are subject to provisions in individual contracts and agreements. Product prices will increase typically between 4% and 8% depending upon product grades, packaging and delivery terms.

Imerys Carbonates EMEA is facing escalating costs linked to energy with continuous increase for all energy types (fuel, gas, electricity); raw materials and chemicals; packaging and freight due to the shortage of truck drivers, road taxes increases in some countries and fuel cost increase. Although Imerys Carbonates EMEA is continuously working on process and purchasing efficiency programs as well as on supply chain optimization, it is not possible to mitigate such significant increase in costs for 2019.

Imerys Carbonates EMEA remains committed to continued investment in its business to ensure the highest levels of product quality and service, supply chain efficiency and developments to meet the future needs of its customers on a sustainable basis. Our goal remains to offer our customers costeffective and value-added solutions.

Imerys Carbonates EMEA sales team will contact customers with details on specific increase in the next few weeks. For any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact directly your Account Manager.

Media Contact: Catherine Multrier 32 4 379 98 29 carbonatescs.emea@imerys.com


