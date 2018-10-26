26 ottobre 2018- 16:27 Imerys Carbonates EMEA announces price increases across its Calcium Carbonates portfolio

- Increases will be effective from 1st January 2019 and are subject to provisions in individual contracts and agreements. Product prices will increase typically between 4% and 8% depending upon product grades, packaging and delivery terms.

Imerys Carbonates EMEA is facing escalating costs linked to energy with continuous increase for all energy types (fuel, gas, electricity); raw materials and chemicals; packaging and freight due to the shortage of truck drivers, road taxes increases in some countries and fuel cost increase. Although Imerys Carbonates EMEA is continuously working on process and purchasing efficiency programs as well as on supply chain optimization, it is not possible to mitigate such significant increase in costs for 2019.

Imerys Carbonates EMEA remains committed to continued investment in its business to ensure the highest levels of product quality and service, supply chain efficiency and developments to meet the future needs of its customers on a sustainable basis. Our goal remains to offer our customers costeffective and value-added solutions.

Imerys Carbonates EMEA sales team will contact customers with details on specific increase in the next few weeks. For any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact directly your Account Manager.

Media Contact: Catherine Multrier 32 4 379 98 29 carbonatescs.emea@imerys.com