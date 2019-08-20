Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno
Spettacoli

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani
Politica

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa
Cronache

MSF a bordo della Ocean Viking: "l'emergenza Ã¨ psicologica"
Cronache

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti
Politica

Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video
Cronache

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"
Politica

Gb, una mostra celebra Ed Sheeran: versione intima del cantante
Spettacoli

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna
Culture

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste
Politica

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina
Politica

Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"
Politica

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti
Cronache

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilitÃ "
Politica

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio
Video

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto
Meteo

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"
Politica

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe
Politica

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes
Politica

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti
Cronache

IMKAN Awards China's CNTC as Main Contractor for Pixel Project in Makers District on Reem Island

- ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed Chinese construction company China Nantong Sanjian Construction Group (CNTC), has been awarded as the main contractor for IMKAN's Pixel project in Abu Dhabi. IMKAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), is a research-based real estate developer with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning three continents.

CNTC has been in operation for more than 60 years and is one of China's largest construction companies with a presence in over 35 countries.

IMKAN's CEO, Walid El-Hindi said: "Our companies' union mirrors the close relationship between the UAE and China. Abu Dhabi is a hub for global trade and the UAE is set to play a pivotal role in the China Belt and Road Initiative."

CNTC's Vice President, Xinrong Xu said: "We welcome this collaboration. China and the UAE enjoy a symbiotic relationship that encompasses culture, investment and trade and is underpinned by a deep understanding of the important role we both play in the region's economic development and prosperity."

CNTC, who have received the Luban Award, more than 15 times, have aided in projects such as Shanghai Center Building; terminals at both Shanghai Hongqiao and Beijing International airports, the Russian Federal Building, the Bangalore President tower and the Togolese Parliament Building.

The hybrid of international companies involved in Pixel's construction and design reflects the progressive nature of the UAE's capital. IMKAN have partnered with world-renowned Dutch architectural firm, MVRDV who share the developer's research-based ethos and like IMKAN, are known for embedding the principles of place-making into their practice. MVRDV have been involved in many globally renowned projects including the remarkable Tianjin Binhai Library in Chin, Seoullo 7017 Skygarden in Seoul. The award-winning designers are also behind Bulgari's flagship store in Kuala Lumpur and Future Towers project in Pune, India. 

Work on Pixel's seven towers is scheduled for completion in Q4 2021. The vibrant neighborhood offers a mixed-use, amenity-rich, walkable community structured around a plaza and will be made up of 525 residential units. Its unique towers will comprise of interactive public areas such as co-working spaces. Along with 26 exciting amenities; Pixel offers homegrown F&B, retail and creative hubs. For more information please visit IMKAN'S Pixel website or reach out to the IMKAN team on hello@imkan.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962933/Cam_Central_Plaza_Pixel.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962934/Cam_Aerial.jpg

 


