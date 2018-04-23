Improved Xi'an International Marathon Crowns Winners Amidst Glamour of Past and Future

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Politica

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William
Politica

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo all'Abruzzo"
Politica

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo...

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti
Politica

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa
Sport

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 
Culture

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico
Politica

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo
Sport

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio
Politica

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare
Economia

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"
Politica

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta
Politica

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri
Economia

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD
Politica

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta
Cronache

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool
Sport

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri
Politica

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri

Improved Xi'an International Marathon Crowns Winners Amidst Glamour of Past and Future

- In addition to improved amenities for runners, several technical upgrades were made the to the race, including the deployment of blockchain tools to register runners' racing information, using the distributed ledger technology to ensure the reliability of individual records. Also, an online version of the marathon was launched, allowing runners who could not attend to experience the excitement of the event via the Internet. The number of online participants exceeded 100,000.

"Congratulations to Wangdong Qiu and Chaojie Feng for their wins, and to all of the runners who completed this year's Marathon," said the Race officials of the Xi'an City-Wall International Marathon Committee. "Distance running has become a very popular sport in China, and the Marathon in Xi'an offers runners and spectators a unique sporting experience, mixing the city's ancient history and culture with its prowess in cutting-edge technology."

Tradition and hospitality was abounded before and after the race as 4,000 Xi'an residents presented local traditional shows such as Xi'an martial arts, paper cuts, and shadow puppets, as well as gong and drum performances handed down from the Qin and Han Dynasties. Even the race medals were shaped like precious "jade" from the Western Han Dynasty.

For more information, visit http://www.xianmarathon.org/.

About the Xi'an City Wall International Marathon    

Launched in 1993, the Xi'an City Wall International Marathon is China's flagship national sporting and tourism event. Held in a city with history spanning 3,100 years, the Xi'an marathon has become widely popular among runners and marathon fans around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680409/2018.jpg

 

in evidenza
Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Spettacoli

Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali
Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.