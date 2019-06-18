Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro
Politica

Lovaglio, Creval: "Piano al 2023: rilancio attivitÃ  commerciale e assunzioni"
Economia

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile
Spettacoli

Pittura, musica e interioritÃ : una mostra di Antonella Benanzato
Culture

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi
Economia

Chef Marco Sacco:"Il mio obbiettivo? Animare questo spazio fantastico"
Economia

Gros-Pietro, Intesa Sanpaolo:"Il grattacielo dialoga con la cittÃ "
Economia

La ministra Trenta in visita al Salone aeronautico di Parigi
Politica

Black and white e riprese urban: il nuovo video di Tiziano Ferro
Spettacoli

Brumotti: "Voglio far innamorare tutti ancor di piÃ¹ dell'Italia"
Culture

Magnifico (FAI): "Il nostro Ã¨ un turismo lento e che non inquina"
Culture

Poke House: la bowl hawaiana spopola tra i foodlover milanesi
Culture

Paschina (Intesa): "Partnership con il FAI, una delle piÃ¹ amate"
Culture

Sala: battaglia di Milano per diritto a esprimere sessualitÃ 
Politica

Da Matisse a Picasso, la grande e sontuosa collezione Shchukin
Culture

Zeffirelli, a Firenze lutto cittadino nel giorno dei funerali
Culture

Leonardo presenta a Parigi il super drone Falco Xplorer
Scienza e tecnologia

Da Cattelan a Warhol, mostra evento di Vuitton al museo Pushkin
Culture

Aladdin migra in Italia col barcone volante e ci ripensa. Parodia del Belpaese
Roma

Scala, Sala: c'Ã¨ consenso sul nome del nuovo sovrintendente
Culture

In Paris, Eviation Christens a New Era of All-Electric Aviation with the Debut of its Commercial-Scale Alice Plane

- PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 53rd PARIS AIR SHOW -- Today at the 53rd Paris Air Show, Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, reveals the first all-electric commuter plane to debut at the show, its full-scale, all-electric commuter plane, Alice. To meet existing and pre-sale purchase orders for Alice, Eviation will complete its first flights and begin manufacturing in the U.S. in 2019, and, in conjunction with commercial customers and the FAA, will bring certified fleets to market in 2022. Experience aviation's new icon in Le Bourgèt at Chalet #282 or join our livestream to see #AliceinParis.

Targeting highly-trafficked "middle mile" commutes around the world for routes like France'sParis to Toulouse, Norway'sOslo to Trondheim and America's San Jose to San Diego, Alice is a radical rethinking of the cost, experience and environmental impact of regional travel. Air carriers, like their ground mobility peers, are moving to replace expensive, aging fleets with electric options that dramatically reduce maintenance and operating costs. Alice will reduce those carrier costs by up to 70 percent, while bringing travelers a cost-competitive, emission-free option.

The culmination of four years of design and collaboration with an ecosystem of partners that spans France, Italy, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, Australia, the US and Israel, Alice represents a breakthrough on many levels. Working hand-in-hand with its world-class partners that include Honeywell (flight-by-wire systems), Siemens (EPUs), Hartzell (propellers), magniX (EPUs) and Magnaghi Aeronautica (LG), has made the Alice a harbinger of a new, more sustainable era in aviation. Eviation has extended its network to include the collaboration with AeroTEC, which will lead Alice's flight tests and first flight in Moses Lake, Washington and serve as a partner for certification.

"Capable of flying with 9 passengers at 240 knots and a range of up to 650 miles, we are thrilled to introduce Alice to the aviation world at the aviation industry's largest gathering. Operating at a fraction of the costs of conventional jet liners, our Alice will redefine how people travel regionally and usher in a new era of flying that is quieter, cleaner and cost-effective," said Eviation CEO, Omer Bar-Yohay. "On behalf of the world-class group of suppliers within Alice's anatomy, we are humbled to recognize this debut as more than an unveiling - a historic milestone within the aviation industry. With the introduction of Alice, we welcome an all-new breed of airplanes for the first time in 50 years and it is only the beginning of a bright future for electric aviation and sustainable transportation."

About Eviation AircraftEviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft in an effort to make electric aviation a fast, competitive, and sustainable answer to the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and new airframe structure are designed from the ground up to maximize the technological advances of electric propulsion for regional flight operators. Eviation is a member of NASA's on-demand mobility program, and serves on the electric aviation committees of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924554/Eviationa_Paris_Air_Show_Press_Conference__Media_Audience.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924555/EVA_Omer_in_front_of_Alice.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924556/Paris_Air_Show_Alice_Full_Shot.jpg  


