INC: Cashews May Have Fewer Calories Than Previously Thought - New Scientific Findings

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Cronache

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
Culture

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Scienza e tecnologia

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Economia

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Spettacoli

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
Spettacoli

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Spettacoli

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Cronache

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Spettacoli

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Politica

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Politica

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Spettacoli

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Politica

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Cronache

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Politica

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
Politica

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Politica

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Politica

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Politica

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a...

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
Economia

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"


INC: Cashews May Have Fewer Calories Than Previously Thought - New Scientific Findings

- In a human-intervention trial published recently in the journal Nutrients, researchers at the USDA, ARS, Beltsville Human Nutrition Research Center, looked at the available energy content in cashew nuts[1].

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796209/INC_International_Nut_and_Dried_Fruit_Council_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822894/INC_International_Nut.jpg )

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmEGmg769rg&feature=youtu.be

Eighteen healthy volunteers were recruited to participate in this 9-week study. Participants consumed a controlled base diet supplemented with cashew nuts (42 g/day) during one treatment period of 4 weeks, or a controlled base diet with no-cashew supplementation during another treatment period of 4 weeks. Diet samples from the study, as well as feces and urine from eighteen volunteers, were collected during the final week of each intervention phase and analyzed for protein, fat and energy content. From these, researchers were able to determine the actual digestible energy content of cashews.

Study results showed that the available energy (calorie) content of cashews is 16% lower than that which is typically stated on current food labels and databases in the United States, including the National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference. These must be corrected in order to provide consumers with accurate energy values. Whereas the current reported energy value is 163 kcal/serving, USDA researchers found that the metabolizable energy content of a 28 g (1 oz) serving of cashews is 137 kcal.

Meanwhile, another recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that 42 g/day of cashews does not increase LDL "bad" cholesterol levels[2]. The study also observed that adding 42 g of cashews every day to a typical Western diet may help reduce the enzyme PCSK9, and lower PCSK9 concentrations are associated with the removal of LDL "bad" cholesterol from the blood.

This study was supported by the Global Cashew Council and the INC International Nut and Dried Fruit Council.

1. Baer, D., & Novotny, J. (2019). Metabolizable Energy from Cashew Nuts is Less than that Predicted by Atwater Factors. Nutrients, 11(1), 33.

2. Baer, D. J., & Novotny, J. A. (2019). Consumption of cashew nuts does not influence blood lipids or other markers of cardiovascular disease in humans: a randomized controlled trial. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 109(2), 269-275.

INC Press Contact: press@nutfruit.org, T. +34-977-33-14-16

.


in evidenza
Tutti ai piedi della Ferragni A ruba i suoi sandali da 700 €

Dagli Oscar al web

Tutti ai piedi della Ferragni
A ruba i suoi sandali da 700 €

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.