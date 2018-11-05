Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Indonesia to Set a New Milestone at the World's Largest Board Game Exhibition

- This event marks BEKRAF's first involvement in facilitating Indonesian board game publishers to Essen, which resulted in a three-times increase of Indonesian participants. Archipelageek covers up to 24 new Indonesian board games, almost twice as many as last year's exhibited products. The selected exhibitors include Manikmaya Games, Morfosic Studio, Hompimpa Games, Tabletoys, Coralis Entertainment, Maen Main, and Masbro Studio.

It also sets a new milestone for Indonesian publisher to conquer the global market, after the world's largest game publisher, Blue Orange Games, added one of the Indonesian creations by Manikmaya Games to its collection. Representing folktale from Indonesian culture namely "Buto Ijo dan Timun Mas," this tabletop game will be available worldwide through Blue Orange Games' store and distribution network.

This new deal was launched during the expo's opening day which marked the first-ever collaboration between Indonesian and global board game publishers. "Board games are part of the Indonesian creative products which will potentially increase the gross domestic product from the creative economy sector, raise labor participation, and boost export value. We are eager to see Indonesian board games going global. It will be a very proud moment, when we go to some café in another country and see Indonesian board games played there," added Joshua Puji Mulia Simanjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing of BEKRAF. 

The rich culture of Indonesia has long attracted international attention and tabletop games will continue to dominate the European market, according to the Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018 – 2023. The report added that countries such as Germany and the UK are the biggest consumers in the Europe board games market. Essen Spiel 2018 will attract up to 200,000 potential buyers, providing the opportunity of taking Indonesia's economy to the next level.

Media Contact:

Boni Pudjianto, BEKRAF's Director of International Market Development, +62-815-72914419 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775662/Board_games_enthusiasts.jpg


