Indonesia's Board Game Publishers Brings About Indonesian Tale to Rise at Essen Spiel 2018

Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"
Economia

Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"

Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"
Economia

Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"

Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"
Economia

Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"

Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"
Economia

Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"

Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"
Economia

Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"

Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€
Economia

Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€

Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia
Cronache

Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia

NUOVA BMW X7 la nuova frontiera degli Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)
Motori

NUOVA BMW X7 la nuova frontiera degli Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)

Maltempo a Roma, le scale della Metro si trasformano in un fiume, "Siamo prigionieri qua dentro!"
Politica

Maltempo a Roma, le scale della Metro si trasformano in un fiume, "Siamo prigionieri...

Maltempo a Roma, Via dei Gordiani sommersa dai rifiuti, "Ci sono i frigoriferi per strada!"
Politica

Maltempo a Roma, Via dei Gordiani sommersa dai rifiuti, "Ci sono i frigoriferi per...

Maltempo a Roma, la grandine sommerge le strade
Politica

Maltempo a Roma, la grandine sommerge le strade

Conte sale sul palco 'Italia 5 Stelle', ovazione per il presidente del Consiglio
Politica

Conte sale sul palco 'Italia 5 Stelle', ovazione per il presidente del Consiglio

Corruzione, Bonafede: "Leggi di questo governo mi fanno camminare a testa alta all'estero"
Politica

Corruzione, Bonafede: "Leggi di questo governo mi fanno camminare a testa alta all'estero"

Renzi rispunta dietro il palco dopo chiusura Leopolda e fa selfie con sostenitori
Politica

Renzi rispunta dietro il palco dopo chiusura Leopolda e fa selfie con sostenitori

Difesa, Trenta: "Ridurremo contingente Afghanistan e Mosul"
Politica

Difesa, Trenta: "Ridurremo contingente Afghanistan e Mosul"

Renzi: "L'odio porterÃ  i giacobini sul patibolo"
Politica

Renzi: "L'odio porterÃ  i giacobini sul patibolo"

Rai, Renzi a Fico e Casellati: "Aprite schede elezione e mostrate se sono segnate o meno"
Politica

Rai, Renzi a Fico e Casellati: "Aprite schede elezione e mostrate se sono segnate o meno"

Italia a 5 Stelle, Trenta: "Amo il tango, ma mi hanno beccato anche a ballare la pizzica"
Politica

Italia a 5 Stelle, Trenta: "Amo il tango, ma mi hanno beccato anche a ballare la pizzica"

Renzi: "Presidente Rai Ã¨ un bugiardo, eurodeputati PD lo denuncino domattina"
Politica

Renzi: "Presidente Rai Ã¨ un bugiardo, eurodeputati PD lo denuncino domattina"

PD, Renzi: "Mio carattere? FinchÃ© erano ministri nessun problema, una barzelletta"
Politica

PD, Renzi: "Mio carattere? FinchÃ© erano ministri nessun problema, una barzelletta"


Indonesia's Board Game Publishers Brings About Indonesian Tale to Rise at Essen Spiel 2018

- Reflecting Indonesian tales and culture into story-driven board games, 8 products, out of 24, were chosen as Indonesia's selection, aiming to promote the cross-cultural awareness to wider European market. As the world's biggest board game convention, Essen Spiel 2018 will connect more than 1,000 world's board game publishers with nearly 200,000 potential buyers and game enthusiasts all over the world. "By participating in this trade show, we strive to showcase the products of our local industries to more than 40 countries. Thus, leveraging Indonesia's rich culture into creative works will significantly boost the country's creative economy, that in 2017 contributing IDR 990,4 trillion, or accounted for 7,44% of Indonesia's GDP," said Joshua Puji Mulia Simandjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing of BEKRAF.

These are among the 8 Indonesia's Selections:

Other Indonesian publishers to participate are Coralis Entertainment, Maen Main, and Masbro.

All products and publishers have been chosen following the highest standards for the global market, as they aim to continuously astound the global audiences. "I'd like to notify that in 2017, there are only 13 Indonesian board games products in Essen Spiel, but now we'll have 24 board games product. We are optimistic that we will surpass the last year's achievement," added Joshua.

Media Contact:


in evidenza
Cuccarini sta con M5s e Salvini "Ho votato per il Governo"

Spettacoli

Cuccarini sta con M5s e Salvini
"Ho votato per il Governo"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.