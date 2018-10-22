22 ottobre 2018- 12:07 Indonesia's Board Game Publishers Brings About Indonesian Tale to Rise at Essen Spiel 2018

- Reflecting Indonesian tales and culture into story-driven board games, 8 products, out of 24, were chosen as Indonesia's selection, aiming to promote the cross-cultural awareness to wider European market. As the world's biggest board game convention, Essen Spiel 2018 will connect more than 1,000 world's board game publishers with nearly 200,000 potential buyers and game enthusiasts all over the world. "By participating in this trade show, we strive to showcase the products of our local industries to more than 40 countries. Thus, leveraging Indonesia's rich culture into creative works will significantly boost the country's creative economy, that in 2017 contributing IDR 990,4 trillion, or accounted for 7,44% of Indonesia's GDP," said Joshua Puji Mulia Simandjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing of BEKRAF.

These are among the 8 Indonesia's Selections:

Other Indonesian publishers to participate are Coralis Entertainment, Maen Main, and Masbro.

All products and publishers have been chosen following the highest standards for the global market, as they aim to continuously astound the global audiences. "I'd like to notify that in 2017, there are only 13 Indonesian board games products in Essen Spiel, but now we'll have 24 board games product. We are optimistic that we will surpass the last year's achievement," added Joshua.

