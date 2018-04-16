Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 aprile
Cronache

Raggi a RomeCup2018: tecnologia e robotica migliorano la vita
Cronache

Wind Tre punta su Milano con rete mobile unica e fibra ottica
Economia

Salvini in Molise: mai accordi col Pd, ha fatto disastri
Politica

Albania, spettacolo di pellicani crespi nella laguna di Divjaka
Politica

Sei mesi fa veniva uccisa Daphne Caruana Galizia, sit-in a Londra
Politica

Una casa su due ruote di 9 mq, designer pesarese vince la sfida
Cronache

RoboCup Junior 2018: sfida hi-tech tra inventori in erba
Economia

Vinitaly, Caterina Dei: Nobile di Montepulciano Ã¨ vino "friendly"
Economia

Tim, Boccia (Pd): silenzio M5S-Lega emblematico, imbarazzo Fi
Economia

Verdone: ho fiducia nei giovani ma lavoriamo meglio sulle storie
Spettacoli

Bernini Palace, Firenze: storia e italian style soggiornano qui
Economia

Usa, paura per la salute dell'ex first lady Barbara Bush
Politica

Al via "porte aperte", le domeniche in campagna con NaturaSÃ¬
Cronache

Minniti scherza con platea: "Sono il capo dei cani poliziotto"
Politica

I Giammarresi tornano in tv. Pif: smitizziamo il mito della mafia
Spettacoli

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Nessuna polemica ma Governo ascolti la cittÃ "
Politica

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Mai piu', siamo cittÃ  di pace"
Politica

Catalogna, manifestazione oceanica: "Basta prigionieri politici"
Politica

Usa, ex capo Fbi: Trump moralmente inadatto a essere presidente
Politica

Indonesia's Largest Humanitarian Body, Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) Brings 1,000 Tons of Rice to Syrian Refugees

- BANDA ACEH, Indonesia, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) delivered 40 containers of emergency aid for the Humanitarian Ship, carrying 1,000 tons of rice for Syrian refugees on April 15, 2018. Those containers were shipped from Baiturrahman Mosque in Banda Aceh to Belawan port in Medan and bound for Turkey, where Syrian migrants have been granted a temporary protection. The emergency aid was donated by Indonesian citizens and sourced from Acehnese farmers, as the province known as the Veranda of Mecca -always produces surplus in its rice harvest.    

The ship will sail on April 21st from the Belawan port, Medan. "It will be sent to Syrian refugees through Turkey. Amongst 12.5 million of Syrian refugees, around 3.5 million of them are in Turkey. Thus, it is important to cooperate with Turkey in helping those refugees," said President of ACT, Ahyudin, in his opening remarks. It is expected to reach Turkey within a month.

The event concluded with prayer and the release of the aid convoy to Belawan port by the Mayor of Banda Aceh, Aminullah, the mother of the Governor of Nangroe Aceh Darussalam (NAD) province, and the President of ACT, Ahyudin accompanied by Ulema and thousands of Acehnese who flew the flags of Indonesia and Turkey.

In the event, a number of Indonesian Muslim scholars from Aceh to Papua came to give sermons, including the Saudi Arabian scholar who is now an Indonesian citizen, Sheikh Ali Jabeer; Acehnese religious leader Tengku HM Yusuf A. Wahab; Deputy of the Consultative Assembly of Acehnese Ulema, Tengku H Faisal Ali; Jakartan cleric, Ustaz Heriwibowo, Lc; and Papuan cleric, Ustaz Fadlan.

Sheikh Ali Jabeer expressed his happiness to accompany the departure of the Humanitarian Ship, bringing 1,000 tons of rice to the people of Syria who are being hit by misfortune.

"The 1,000 tons of rice distribution will be the beginning of prosperity for Aceh, even the prosperity for the Indonesian nation. Turkey can prosper because of its generosity to Syrian refugees, Aceh will also experience the same after sending 1,000 tons of this rice," said the Medina-born scholar.

Within two years, ACT has distributed more than 5,000 tons of rice and medical equipment to war-affected areas around the world like Myanmar, Somalia, Gaza and Syria.

Currently, on the global scale, ACT continues to develop networks in the form of representative persons to prepare ACT offices abroad. The global program activities have reached 43 countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, Indochina and Europe. ACT's working area begins in every humanitarian tragedy in different parts of the world such as natural disasters, hunger and drought, conflicts and wars, including the oppression of minorities of various countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677273/Aksi_Cepat_Tanggap.jpg

