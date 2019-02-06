Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa agli italiani"
Industrial Cybersecurity Concerns Translate into Record Growth for PAS Global

- HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PAS Global, LLC, the leading solution provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability in the energy, power, and process industries, announced today record 121 percent growth in the company's cybersecurity business in 2018. PAS Cyber Integrity™ protects the industrial control systems (ICS) that operate the world's critical infrastructure against cyberattacks. Cyber Integrity provides the most comprehensive inventory of the ICS, beyond what is visible using network monitoring solutions. It enables companies to identify vulnerabilities, detect unauthorized change, and address compliance requirements to reduce ICS cybersecurity risks and improve process safety.

2018 highlights include:

"Our momentum reflects the confidence and the trust of our customers in our ICS cybersecurity and process safety solutions," says Eddie Habibi, Founder and CEO of PAS. "With the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things, we are seeing a convergence between the disciplines of safety and cybersecurity, both requiring methodical risk management. Our solutions help customers measure, visualize, analyze, and manage cybersecurity and safety risks to ensure safe, secure and profitable operations."

PAS solutions are installed in more than 70 countries in over 1,380 industrial facilities, including 13 of the top 15 chemical companies, 10 of the top 15 refining companies, and 5 of the top 15 power companies in the world. 

About PASFounded in 1993, PAS is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI™, boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management by ARC Advisory Group including #1 rankings within Chemical, Power Generation, Refining, and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.pas.com.  Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal or LinkedIn.

 


