INFOkontor: Making Efficient eTransport a Reality

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 19 aprile
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 19 aprile

Panico su volo New York-Dallas, esplode il motore e una donna rischia di volare via dal finestrino
Politica

Panico su volo New York-Dallas, esplode il motore e una donna rischia di volare via...

Governo, Toti: di fronte a egoismo M5s dialogo molto difficile
Politica

Governo, Toti: di fronte a egoismo M5s dialogo molto difficile

Toti: Casellati premier? PuÃ² sgombrare campo da impraticabilitÃ 
Politica

Toti: Casellati premier? PuÃ² sgombrare campo da impraticabilitÃ 

Siria, Razzi: "Prima di agire constatare il reale uso di armi chimiche"
Politica

Siria, Razzi: "Prima di agire constatare il reale uso di armi chimiche"

Razzi: "Difficile creare un Governo senza incuici"
Politica

Razzi: "Difficile creare un Governo senza incuici"

Salvini: "Avvicinamento M5S-PD? Auguri"
Politica

Salvini: "Avvicinamento M5S-PD? Auguri"

Gentiloni in aula al Senato per riferire sulla crisi in Siria, immagini
Politica

Gentiloni in aula al Senato per riferire sulla crisi in Siria, immagini

Salvini lascia l'aula del Senato poco dopo il discorso di Gentiloni
Politica

Salvini lascia l'aula del Senato poco dopo il discorso di Gentiloni

Francesco Giubilei (editore) :"Nazione futura Ã¨ movimento culturale per riunire societÃ  civile"
Politica

Francesco Giubilei (editore) :"Nazione futura Ã¨ movimento culturale per riunire...

Veneziani (giornalista e saggista): "Nazione futura progetto per rigenerare Paese stanco"
Politica

Veneziani (giornalista e saggista): "Nazione futura progetto per rigenerare Paese stanco"

Nazione Futura, la presentazione del manifesto valoriale
Politica

Nazione Futura, la presentazione del manifesto valoriale

Messina: Intesa Sp miglior banca Ue grazie accordo con Intrum, In
Economia

Messina: Intesa Sp miglior banca Ue grazie accordo con Intrum, In

Siria, Toninelli: "Ue deve essere unita e compatta"
Politica

Siria, Toninelli: "Ue deve essere unita e compatta"

Siria, Toninelli: "Non conosciamo ancora veritÃ  su armi chimiche"
Politica

Siria, Toninelli: "Non conosciamo ancora veritÃ  su armi chimiche"

Champions League, l'attesa dei romani(sti) per i biglietti a Piazza Colonna
Politica

Champions League, l'attesa dei romani(sti) per i biglietti a Piazza Colonna

Di Maio esce dai palazzi di Montecitorio: "Non rilascio dichiarazioni, grazie"
Politica

Di Maio esce dai palazzi di Montecitorio: "Non rilascio dichiarazioni, grazie"

Macron: "I raid in Siria non risolvono, ma difendono i deboli"
Politica

Macron: "I raid in Siria non risolvono, ma difendono i deboli"

Scoperto per caso un enzima artificiale che mangia la plastica
Scienza e tecnologia

Scoperto per caso un enzima artificiale che mangia la plastica

Gentiloni: l'Italia non Ã¨ un Paese neutrale ma alleato degli Usa
Politica

Gentiloni: l'Italia non Ã¨ un Paese neutrale ma alleato degli Usa

INFOkontor: Making Efficient eTransport a Reality

- Premiere of the first all-electric truck by Volvo Trucks

How can the growing need for transporting goods coexist with the need to limit the effect of urban traffic on human health? A part of the answer could be trucks with pure electric drive, already announced by some manufacturers.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678188/Electric_Truck_and_older_refuse_model.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678189/First_Drive_On_Public_Road.jpg )

A camera team from INFOkontor took a look around in Gothenburg, where a global truck manufacturer presented the first electric truck in series production. In addition, the project "ElectriCity" with a fully electric bus line shows how less noise and fewer emissions can relieve urban life with the use of electric drives.

The occasion is the world premiere of Volvo FL Electric, which is already entering regular operation for customers. The start of series production is planned for the beginning of 2019. Volvo Trucks sees itself as a pioneer of this development, not only in the electric motor, but also in truck batteries, load capacity and range.

As part of a holistic view to urban life, the new technology will allow road transport at night times, massively reducing the burden on roads and time required for urban logistics.

INFOkontors editorial video content features the introduction of the new Volvo FL E-Truck, its current and future applications as well as critical questions of transport.

Video Contents - free for your editorial use (TV and Online incl. Social Media) 

https://1drv.ms/f/s!ApKyqHYU7IqGsET1AtDFslkME6W5

TV Report | Editorial Feature

ca.5:50 minutes

Available in English, German as well as in a non-commentated version

Online Report | Short Feature

ca.1:45 minutes

Available in English, German as well as in a non-commentated version

TV Footage | 2 Rough Cuts

ca.4 and ca. 10 minutes

Available with English script

All contents are available for download from Tuesday, 17 April 2018.

Contact: Wilfried Große-Berg +49-221/7520250

in evidenza
"Gaspare vivo senza Zuzzurro" Nino, parole commoventi

Isola dei Famosi 2018

"Gaspare vivo senza Zuzzurro"
Nino, parole commoventi

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.