Sardegna, Morra: cinque candidati a Regionali rinviati a giudizio
Politica

Venezuela, Maduro dispone la chiusura della frontiera col Brasile
Politica

Autotrasporto: mezzi vecchi in media 20 anni, sicurezza a rischio
Economia

Esce il trailer di "Gauguin a Tahiti. Il paradiso perduto"
Spettacoli

Mancano navi oceanografiche, a rischio lavoro dei geologi marini
Scienza e tecnologia

Europee, Duch (Portavoce Europarlamento): "SarÃ  Europarlamento a maggioranza forze pro europeeâ€
Politica

Nave Diciotti, 41 migranti chiedono i danni a Salvini e Conte
Cronache

Conte: non faremo manovra correttiva, fondamentali Italia solidi
Politica

"Domani Ã¨ un altro giorno", Giallini-Mastandrea un'amicizia unica
Spettacoli

Migliaia di studenti in marcia per il clima a Bruxelles insieme a giovane attivista Greta Thunberg
Politica

Tav, Ok della Camera a mozione. Protesta dei deputati PD con cartelli "Salvato Salvini, boccia Tav"
Politica

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics
Sport

Clima, attivista Greta Thunberg: "Ragazzi protestate, da politici mai risposte concrete" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Fratoianni: "Insulti razzisti a scuola Foligno, intervenga Ministro Bussetti"
Politica

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera
Economia

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"
Politica

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"
Cronache

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale
Sport

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole
Cronache

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"
Politica

Infosys Recognized Among the Top Three Employers in Europe and Middle East

- LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019 for excellence in its employment practices, and has been ranked among the top three employers in Europe and the Middle East. 

This is the second year in a row that Infosys has been recognised across Europe as a Top Employer, with certification in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany and France, and for the first time in Sweden and Belgium.  

This year's certification emphasises Infosys' strategic commitment to localisation and growth within Europe. As well as highlighting the company's dedication to, and investment in, employees' professional development and personal wellbeing, it also illustrates Infosys' commitment to providing competitive benefits through best in class HR policies and practices. 

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to be recognised as a Top Employer for the second year in a row, and this is a validation of our strong focus and commitment to localisation, one of the fundamental pillars of our strategic approach to help clients navigate the next in their digital transformation journeys. As we continue to drive business growth in the region, we are committed to developing the best work environment for our people and sharpening our HR practices to build the best workplace of the future." 

David Plink, Chief Executive Officer, Top Employers Institute, said, "We believe that the 2019 certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. Companies such as Infosys, help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, it is recognised as an employer of choice."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our future business opportunities and growth prospects. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

 


