21 febbraio 2019 Infosys Recognized Among the Top Three Employers in Europe and Middle East

- LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019 for excellence in its employment practices, and has been ranked among the top three employers in Europe and the Middle East.

This is the second year in a row that Infosys has been recognised across Europe as a Top Employer, with certification in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany and France, and for the first time in Sweden and Belgium.

This year's certification emphasises Infosys' strategic commitment to localisation and growth within Europe. As well as highlighting the company's dedication to, and investment in, employees' professional development and personal wellbeing, it also illustrates Infosys' commitment to providing competitive benefits through best in class HR policies and practices.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to be recognised as a Top Employer for the second year in a row, and this is a validation of our strong focus and commitment to localisation, one of the fundamental pillars of our strategic approach to help clients navigate the next in their digital transformation journeys. As we continue to drive business growth in the region, we are committed to developing the best work environment for our people and sharpening our HR practices to build the best workplace of the future."

David Plink, Chief Executive Officer, Top Employers Institute, said, "We believe that the 2019 certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. Companies such as Infosys, help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, it is recognised as an employer of choice."

