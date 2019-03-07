Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia
Cronache

Capello: LVenture Group vuole che Code Your Future abbia successo
Cronache

Conte: su Tav ho forti dubbi, non sono convinto serva a Italia
Politica

Conte: Su Tav unica strada Ã¨ discuterne con Francia ed Europa
Politica

Napoli, picchia la moglie e chiama il 118: "L'ho uccisa"
Cronache

Corona: Fogli? Mi sento una m..., la cosa peggiore che ho fatto
Spettacoli

Sit-in giornalisti algerini: libertÃ  su proteste anti-Bouteflika
Politica

Roma, Manuel Bortuzzo torna in vasca: "Un'emozione bellissima"
Cronache

Draghi (Bce): "Tassi fermi fino a fine del 2019"
Economia

Brexit, Ue chiede "proposte accettabili" nelle prossime 48 ore
Politica

Parco Murales a Ponticelli, la street art diventa sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Draghi, Rallentamento espansione economica destinato a prolungarsi SOTTOTITOLI
Economia

Toninelli sulla Tav: "Non siamo contro le grandi opere"
Politica

Sisma, UnipolSai: "Rilanciare territorio con partnership pubblico-privato"
Economia

Sisma, Nomisma: "8 progetti per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Economia

Sisma, Enel: "Ripartire da infrastrutture per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Economia

Crimi: "Progetti Nomisma buona soluzione per Centro Italia"
Economia

Benevento: agricoltura sostenibile tra antiche pratiche e hi-tech
Economia

Fagioli, Illimity:" Operazione Calvi, un esempio di quello che vogliamo fare"
Economia

Passera, Illimity:" Tecnologia e Human Touch"
Economia

Infosys to Deliver Engineering and Digital Services to Rolls-Royce Group

- As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its industry-leading turbo machinery and propulsion practice to offer Rolls-Royce best-in-class, end-to-end complex engineering and digital solutions to meet its customers' increasing needs for sustainable energy. Infosys has extensive experience delivering complex programs in aero and land based gas turbines spanning component development, next-generation manufacturing technologies, service engineering, support, testing and validation services.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are pleased to be selected as a long-term strategic partner by Rolls-Royce. Through our engineering and digital services, we will support Rolls-Royce to become more productive, agile and innovative. We continue to invest in this exciting industry and in this partnership to support Rolls-Royce navigate the next in its transformation journey."

Kishore Jayaraman, President for India & South Asia at Rolls-Royce, said, "As a leading industrial technology company, our ongoing commitment to innovation is essential to meeting customer and society's needs for sustainable power. Our association with Infosys is a step in this direction as it enables us to increase our technical differentiation in the engineering and digital domain while accelerating cost optimization and competitiveness. Given the successful track record of Infosys in turbo machinery and propulsion engineering services, they are the right partner to support our goals set out in the coming years."

About Rolls-Royce:

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg


