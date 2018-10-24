24 ottobre 2018- 18:29 Infosys Unveils Enterprise Class Open Source DevOps Platform

- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced it has unveiled the Infosys DevOps Platform, an enterprise class integrated Open Source DevOps platform, that helps organizations accelerate their Agile and DevOps transformation journey.

Infosys DevOps Platform enables enterprises to:

U.B. Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "Enterprises pursuing digital transformation require Agile and DevOps at scale to rapidly adopt new technologies, transform legacy systems and respond swiftly to new requirements. With Infosys DevOps Platform, our clients have achieved reduction of build and deployment cycle times by up to 50 percent, near zero environment issues, and improved application quality. With this Open Source platform, clients can innovate faster with the open source community and mutually benefit from the shared experiences."

Mike Owen, Future Practices and Technology Leader, Spark Telecom, New Zealand, said, "Spark has embarked on a massive transformation program over the last few years. One area of focus has been how to improve the delivery of code from development to production. We have achieved that with Infosys DevOps Platform, which has reduced the new application onboarding time from months to days, apart from the reduction in number of human error based mistakes due to programmatic deployment."

Hansa Iyengar, Senior Analyst, Ovum, said, "Agile & DevOps are prerequisites for digital transformation. Scaling digital requires being able to scale Agile & DevOps as well, and this is not without challenges. Infosys' Open Source-based DevOps platform democratizes innovation and co-creation across the value chain and provides an integrated, enterprise class solution that effectively addresses the challenges that businesses face as they transform into Digital Enterprises."

For more information on Infosys DevOps platform, please visit: http://www.infosys.com/devops

To download the Open Source Software version of the Infosys DevOps Platform, please visit: https://github.com/Infosys/openIDP

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

