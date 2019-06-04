Vigotti Con RenewAfrica privati lanciano messaggio importante a UE
Cammisecra: "Enel GP capofila in RenewAfrica su futuro energetico in Africa"
Venticinque anni fa moriva a Roma Massimo Troisi
Cercare un linguaggio per il presente: il Mario Merz Prize
Il baby Trump gonfiabile per protestare contro il presidente Usa
Conte alla Lega: congelando attuale Codice appalti rischio caos
Ricci: "Per Eni mobilitÃ  Ã¨ fondamentale investire in tecnologie sostenibili"
Pagnoncelli: "Ricerca Ipsos ha messo in luce nuova figura del consumatore"
Noviello: "Per Eni rapporto con Associazioni consumatori Ã¨ solido"
Chiarini: "Impegno Eni Luce e Gas Ã¨ andare incontro a bisogno clienti"
Gattei: "Sfida Eni Ã¨ rispondere a fabbisogno crescente del consumatore"
30 anni fa il massacro di piazza Tiananmen in Cina
Premio Oscar alla carriera per la regista Lina Wertmuller
Liberazione di Roma, Raggi: "Trasmettere la memoria per combattere chi calpesta i diritti"
Piazza Tiananmen sotto sorveglianza nel giorno dell'anniversario
Codice Appalti, Romeo (Lega): "Chiediamo sforzo a Conte, troveremo una soluzione siamo fiduciosi"
Sblocca cantieri, Salvini: "Entro oggi pomeriggio accordo, si torna a scavare"
Sblocca Cantieri, Conte: â€œSuperemendamento presentato dalla Lega rischia di creare il caosâ€
Donald Trump a Londra, proteste davanti a Buckingham Palace
Sblocca Cantieri, l'appello di Conte alla Lega: â€œMi raccomandoâ€
Infosys Wins Pega Partner Excellence Award at PegaWorld 2019

- BENGALURU, India, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been recognized by Pegasystems, the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, at the annual PegaWorld conference in Las Vegas for excellence in growth and delivery. Infosys won the Pega partner excellence award in recognition of their innovative practice development and continued investment in the growth of a strong delivery practice.

As a platinum partner of Pega, Infosys has implemented large-scale, high-quality, complex Digital Process Automation (DPA) platforms and solutions for customers embarking on their Pega journey. Since 2006, Infosys has implemented multiple transformation projects for Fortune 500 companies and has been at the forefront of designing and executing its own innovative solutions on the Pega PlatformTM. With its strong Pega credentials, solutions and accelerators, Infosys empowers global enterprises to achieve their business vision, by bringing robust customer ecosystem experiences to life with innovative and creative solutions based on actionable data insights.

Infosys has redesigned its practice from traditional Business Process Management (BPM) to Digital Process Automation Practice by stitching services across BPM, case management, real-time decision making, robotics, AI and ML. Infosys Digital Process Automation goes beyond process automation to enable true digital engagement. It entails simplifying the business process and enabling straight-through process across organizations, with access to real-time information and recommendations with digitized operations to support the end-to-end customer experience.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg


Ferragni imprenditrice illuminata 3.400€ di bonus ai dipendenti

Ferragni imprenditrice illuminata
3.400€ di bonus ai dipendenti

