Innodisk's Fire Shield SSD(TM) Withstanding over 800 degrees Celsius of Direct Flames

- TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After many trials and a lengthy design process, the Fire Shield SSD™ has passed its baptism of fire. After having been bathed in direct flames at 800 degrees Celsius for more than 30 minutes, comparisons show 100% data accuracy before and after tests. The U.S. patent has already been granted USPTO.

The Fire Shield SSD™ design borrows from the concept of black boxes. It is placed inside vehicles and public transportation for the purpose of facilitating accident investigation. Modern vehicles are designed with safety in mind. But no matter the safety measures, fire is always a risk. In the US alone, there are more than 400 fire-related vehicle accidents every year, and what is often forgotten is the importance of data after such an accident, as it might be the only clue to the underlying causes. This is why Innodisk has created the Fire Shield SSD™.

In order to simulate conditions of a high-temperature accident scenario and to test the robustness of the device, Innodisk's Fire Shield SSD™ was bathed in the direct flame for 30 minutes at 1500 Fahrenheit (800 degrees Celsius). The result amply demonstrated the robustness and data preservation of Innodisk's newest innovation.

The Fire Shield SSD™ consists of a triple layer of protection between the environment and the core components. The layers include flame-resistant copper alloy, drive-protecting connector design, and heat-isolating lining material. By combining more than 20 different heat-resistant materials with low heat-conducting properties, the SSD effectively shields the NAND flash from extreme heat.

Innodisk's Fire Shield SSD™ is available as a SATA 3.5" SSD form factor and will be displayed at Innodisk's booth at this year's Computex in Taipei.

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831493/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg


