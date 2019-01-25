Morto a 108 anni Hidekichi Miyazaki, il "Golden Bolt" giapponese
Politica

Calciomercato piÃ¹ facile con Tirolibre, la Linkedin dei giocatori
Economia

Siria, Comandante forze curde: Isis sconfitto entro fine mese
Politica

Nuovo caso Sea Watch, Di Maio: conovocare l'ambasciatore olandese
Cronache

Tiromancino, grande successo per "Fino a qui - Tour"
Spettacoli

Shoah, Giorgetti: "Olocausto tragedia irripetibile, dobbiamo rimanere vigili"
Politica

Shoah, Fico: "Serve un duro contrasto a fenomeni di antisemitismo"
Politica

Comi (FI) lancia campagna 'W l'Italia' per promuovere il Made in Italy
Politica

La rivelazione di Conte a Merkel: "M5s giÃ¹ nei sondaggi e preoccupati"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Boom ricorsi asilo? infondati saranno carta straccia"
Politica

Migranti, donna urla a Salvini "assassino"
Politica

Mattarella partecipa ad Assemblea Generale pubblica e solenne della Corte Suprema di Cassazione
Politica

Venezuela, cardinale Porras: solo cambio radicale porterÃ  pace
Politica

Diciotti, Salvini: "ImmunitÃ ? Non ho bisogno di protezioni, decide senato"
Politica

Vasta operazione antimafia nel viterbese, 13 arresti
Cronache

Shutdown Usa, riprendono i negoziati ma l'accordo sembra lontano
Politica

Il Papa abbraccia i giovani a Panama: 350mila fedeli
Politica

Le mille luci di Singapore, tutta la magia del festival iLight
Politica

Conte a Merkel: M5s in sofferenza, quali temi possono aiutarci?
Politica

Colpo al clan dei Casamonica, sequestrati 2,4 milioni di beni, le immagini
Politica

Innovation and technology will change the way we feed the world

- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 150 years, Cargill has been on an unwavering mission to nourish the world. But as the global population grows and consumer values shift, food and agriculture systems must also evolve.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8480151-cargill-innovation-technology/

"Innovation in all its forms—technology, digitalization and R&D—provides the means to address some of the greatest challenges facing the global food system," said David MacLennan, Cargill chairman and CEO. "Whether it's achieving zero hunger, delivering on consumer preferences, creating safer workplaces, offering transparency in our food system or helping farmers prosper, Cargill believes technology can unlock solutions."

Cargill recognizes no single company, technology or platform can do this alone. That is why the company favors open-source technologies, making the best approaches available to everyone to evolve the entire industry and advance food and agriculture globally.

"By combining Cargill's deep digital expertise and culture of innovation with the capabilities of critical partners from Hyperledger to Descartes Labs, Cainthus to Techstars, we have introduced solutions that strengthen the future of food and ag," said Justin Kershaw, Cargill's Chief Information Officer. "Whether through machine learning, IoT, blockchain or innovations yet to be discovered, it is about finding the right technology to solve some of the greatest food and sustainability challenges the world faces today."

"Like any other critical infrastructure, food and agricultural supply chains need continued modernization and innovation. Cargill will continue making meaningful investments to digitalize the food and agricultural supply chains, with a focus not only on growth for the company and customers, but also to advance responsible trade, improve farmer prosperity and fulfill the company's purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way," said Justin Kershaw, Cargill's Chief Information Officer.

Learn more about innovation at Cargill at innovation.cargill.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/227604/cargill_logo.jpg  


Tiramisù espresso e automatico Ecco l'idea vincente di Me Soo

Cronache

Tiramisù espresso e automatico
Ecco l'idea vincente di Me Soo

