Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Spettacoli

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Politica

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William
Politica

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo all'Abruzzo"
Politica

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti
Politica

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa
Sport

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 
Culture

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico
Politica

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo
Sport

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio
Politica

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare
Economia

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"
Politica

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta
Politica

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri
Economia

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD
Politica

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta
Cronache

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool
Sport

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri
Politica

Innovations From Hamburg: Largest 3D-Printed Functional Component & World's Largest X-Ray at Hannover Messe

- Hannover Messe, the world's leading trade fair for industrial technology, was opened today. Hamburg, Northern Germany's innovation location, is presenting two of Germany's most innovative cutting-edge research projects: the automotive industry's largest functional component produced for Bugatti using 3D printing technology andEuropean XFEL, the world's largest X-ray laser. 

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680655/Hannover_Messe.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680658/Hamburg_Invest_Stefan_Groenveld.jpg )

The "Future Hamburg" stand will be presenting state-of-the-art innovations until 27 April, with eleven exhibitors showcasing innovative projects from key technologies - the perfect opportunity to experience two spectacular projects from the area of technology transfer.

At Hannover Messe, Hamburg-based Fraunhofer IAPT is presenting a milestone in additive production: with the completion of a 3D-printed titanium brake caliper, Fraunhofer IAPT and car manufacturer Bugatti have achieved a pioneering development. The caliper is to enter series production in Hamburg. Fraunhofer IAPT and its network of enterprises have made Hamburg a global leader in 3D printing. Meanwhile, Bugatti's super sports cars have placed the company at the forefront of innovation at the automotive industry's extreme end of performance.

"3D printing is going to revolutionise industrial production. Hamburg is a global leader in scientific technology transfer, and we are expanding our position further. With short distances to stakeholders from politics and industry, Hamburg offers ideal conditions as an innovation location," says Prof. Dr.-Ing. Claus Emmelmann, director of IAPT.

One of Europe's largest and most ambitious research projects is also featured at the Hamburg stand: European XFEL. Located in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, the European X-ray Free Electron Laser - the world's largest X-ray laser facility - generates extremely intense X-ray laser flashes and is used by numerous international researchers.

"Hamburg is well on its way to becoming one of Europe's leading centres for research and innovation," said Hamburg's Second Mayor, Katharina Fegebank. "3D printing and nanotechnology are cutting-edge fields that serve as key drivers for innovation and development in our city."

Further information on innovations from Hamburg: https://future.hamburg.

Hamburg MarketingMatthias Beer T:+49-40-30051583mediarelations@marketing.hamburg.deDigital-Press-Kit: http://www.marketing.hamburg.de/hannover-messe.html

