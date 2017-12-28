InstaForex Continues to Cooperate With Dragon Racing

28 dicembre 2017- 14:27

- InstaForex and the Dragon Racing Team are pleased to announce an extension to their sponsorship contract for season 4 of the all-electric car FIA Formula E Championship.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623077/InstaForex_Logo.jpg ) The partnership began in 2015 when the InstaForex logo was placed on the Dragon Racing car at the first Formula E race in Moscow. The successful partnership highlights were victories byJérôme d'Ambrosio in Berlin and Mexico in addition to numerous other podium finishes for the Team. Pavel Shkapenko, Development Director at InstaForex, commented, "The extension of the official sponsorship contract implies not only image-building, which includes branding cars and the drivers helmets with the broker's logo. InstaForex shares the desire of Formula E and Dragon Racing to develop and promote new technologies while taking care of the environment. We wish Dragon Racing all the best for a fantastic season!" Jay Penske, the Principal and Owner of Dragon Racing said, "Dragon Racing is delighted to welcome Instaforex back for a 4th consecutive season. Their continued support and shared values make for a great partnership that I am sure will continue for many years to come." About Dragon Racing The American auto racing team was founded by Jay Penske after several successful seasons in the US IndyCar championship. In 2014, the Dragon Racing team became one of the founding teams in the FIA Formula E race series that uses only electric-powered cars. The motto of the Dragon Racing Team is the Latin phrase "E Pluribus Unum", Which means "Out of many, there is one"

About InstaForex

InstaForex is an international ECN broker that has been operating in the forex market since 2007. Today, more than 7 million traders trust the company, the number of offices around the world has exceeded 265.

Such results would not have been possible without high-quality services, advanced technologies, the best forex services (PAMM and ForexCopy), and wide opportunities for productive trading. InstaForex provides more than 300 various trading instruments, access to currency and stock exchanges, a large web resource with training materials for training, analytical information, and financial literature.