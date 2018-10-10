10 ottobre 2018- 18:50 InstantEye Robotics Introduces New InstantEye Mk-3 Product Line

- Cyber security of unmanned systems is increasingly important as the number and variety of robotic systems grows. To address cyber threats, InstantEye Mk-3 systems incorporate sophisticated data protection and communication security architectures. The all-digital communication links use advanced encryption methods to reduce the risk of eavesdropping on telemetered data. Layered on top of the control systems are threat protection frameworks designed to detect and isolate various spoofing, takeover and denial-of-service attacks. InstantEye Robotics is dedicated to protecting the security of its systems, ensuring the operator receives the information they need, when they need it.

A key feature of all InstantEye systems is their ability to use different payloads depending on mission needs. To support the ever-increasing number and complexity of new payloads, InstantEye Mk-3 systems have an enhanced plug-and-play interface that expands the types of payloads that can be carried and the amount of data that is telemetered to the operator.

InstantEye systems are noted for ease of operation with an intuitive ground control system (GCS). The new InstantEye Mk-3 systems use an Android-based tablet computer and provide increased functionality with a new hand controller. The tablet computer provides real-time processing of system data for immediate situational awareness. Like the InstantEye Mk-2 GCS, the system is self-contained, maximizing tactical maneuvering capability of the operator.

The systems currently being offered in the product line are the InstantEye Mk-3 GEN5-D1/D2 and the InstantEye Mk-3 GEN4-D1/D2. The InstantEye Mk-3 GEN5-D1/D2, is the smallest aircraft in the family, with low audible and visual signatures, allowing it to execute close-area target reconnaissance (CATR) undetected. The InstantEye Mk-3 GEN4-D1/D2 is the largest aircraft in the family, with a payload carrying capacity of over three pounds. Coming in 2019 is the InstantEye Mk-3 GEN4-E1, which utilizes a networked military software-defined radio and will offer an optional SAASM GPS configuration.

InstantEye Robotics is a division of Physical Sciences Inc., both located in Andover Massachusetts. InstantEye Robotics is a global leader in tactical unmanned aircraft systems. When customers need a reliable, portfolio-manageable, multi-mission system, they choose InstantEye.

