Intellijoint Surgical Inc. Receives CE Mark Approval for Flagship Product intellijoint HIP®

4 ottobre 2017- 17:38

- Intellijoint Surgical®, a medical technology company, is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the CE Mark (Conformité Européenne) for its intellijoint HIP® System in Europe. A 3D Mini-Optical Navigation System, intellijoint HIP® provides surgeons with precise measurements for cup position, leg length and offset for Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA). Requiring no pre-operative or intra-operative imaging, the system can be used with any implant manufacturer.

intellijoint HIP, the flagship product by Intellijoint Surgical is available for both an anterior approach as well as lateral and posterior approaches, regardless of incision size. The 3D Mini-Optical tracking by Intellijoint is the only one of its kind and serves as the core technology for THA's and other orthopedic surgical applications in development.

"The CE mark supports our mission of making the intellijoint HIP technology accessible to every surgeon and every patient," explained Intellijoint CEO Armen Bakirtzian. "Intellijoint Surgical has developed a global strategy for its product portfolio and our rapid expansion in the US market paired with our versatile business model has prepared us for global scale."

Intellijoint Surgical plans to enter the European market in 2018 and expects approval for intellijoint HIP from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) by November 2017. Intellijoint Surgical will be demonstrating the capabilities of the intellijoint HIP System at several orthopedic conferences this year including the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) annual meeting in Dallas, Texas this fall.

About Intellijoint Surgical:

Intellijoint Surgical® develops and commercializes surgical navigation solutions. Intellijoint's flagship product, intellijoint HIP® provides surgeons with real-time, intraoperative measurements to ensure proper positioning of orthopaedic implants during Total Hip Arthroplasty. Intellijoint is committed to driving clinical results through the development of solutions that are accessible, fast, and easy-to-use. Intellijoint is setting the new standard in miniature 3D surgical navigation.

Intellijoint Surgical is the recipient of the 2015 North American Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award and the Futurpreneur Shopify True Grit Award 2016.

please visit: http://www.intellijointsurgical.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Manny Ojigbo, E: m.ojigbo@intellijointsurgical.com, M: +1-519-342-3178