International Fur Federation Reveals Documentary Exposé on Fur Industry Myths

Europee, a Bruxelles primo summit con i leader del Ppe
Politica

Europee, a Bruxelles primo summit con i leader del Ppe

Ambiente, il fiume Sarno in Campania invaso dalla plastica
Cronache

Ambiente, il fiume Sarno in Campania invaso dalla plastica

La pioggia non ferma la festa del concerto Radio Italia Live
Spettacoli

La pioggia non ferma la festa del concerto Radio Italia Live

Roberto Bolle principe ottocentesco a Gran ballo all'Ambrosiana
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle principe ottocentesco a Gran ballo all'Ambrosiana

Pd, Cuperlo: "Chi ha votato la Lega in Sardegna non ha finito le medie"
Politica

Pd, Cuperlo: "Chi ha votato la Lega in Sardegna non ha finito le medie"

MPS lancia iniziativa su Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special
Economia

MPS lancia iniziativa su Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special

BienNolo chiude con 8mila visitatori: "Un successo"
Culture

BienNolo chiude con 8mila visitatori: "Un successo"

Everest, troppo traffico sulla vetta, 10 morti in una settimana
Politica

Everest, troppo traffico sulla vetta, 10 morti in una settimana

Torna "La Famiglia Addams" e c'Ã¨ anche Loredana BertÃ¨. Il trailer
Spettacoli

Torna "La Famiglia Addams" e c'Ã¨ anche Loredana BertÃ¨. Il trailer

"Nureyev-The White Crow", il film sul ribelle genio della danza
Spettacoli

"Nureyev-The White Crow", il film sul ribelle genio della danza

Ue, Salvini: â€œChiediamo conferenza europea su debito e ruolo Bceâ€
Politica

Ue, Salvini: â€œChiediamo conferenza europea su debito e ruolo Bceâ€

Spread, Salvini: "Cresce perchÃ© gli speculatori vogliono Italia sotto scacco"
Politica

Spread, Salvini: "Cresce perchÃ© gli speculatori vogliono Italia sotto scacco"

Piemonte, Cirio: lavorerÃ² per risolvere i problemi concreti
Politica

Piemonte, Cirio: lavorerÃ² per risolvere i problemi concreti

MPS lancia il Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special
Economia

MPS lancia il Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special

Ue, Berlusconi a Bruxelles: "Tornato in pista? sempre stato purtroppo"
Politica

Ue, Berlusconi a Bruxelles: "Tornato in pista? sempre stato purtroppo"

On dance, debutto della Red Bull Dance Your Style, vince Neji
Spettacoli

On dance, debutto della Red Bull Dance Your Style, vince Neji

Giappone, accoltella studentesse a una fermata del bus: 2 morti
Politica

Giappone, accoltella studentesse a una fermata del bus: 2 morti

Piemonte, Cirio: la Tav per noi Ã¨ un'opera imprescindibile
Politica

Piemonte, Cirio: la Tav per noi Ã¨ un'opera imprescindibile

Boccia: â€œI litigi non vanno bene dai due partiti che hanno responsabilitÃ  del Governo del paeseâ€
Politica

Boccia: â€œI litigi non vanno bene dai due partiti che hanno responsabilitÃ  del Governo...

Flat tax, Boccia: â€œVa approfondita, le infrastrutture vanno fatteâ€
Politica

Flat tax, Boccia: â€œVa approfondita, le infrastrutture vanno fatteâ€


International Fur Federation Reveals Documentary Exposé on Fur Industry Myths

- The investigators hired by the International Fur Federation (IFF) claim they have unearthed evidence that the video was a stunt. Subsequently, they have released a documentary to explore the potential international conspiracy to allegedly destroy the reputation of the fur trade.

The documentary was produced by Phil Braund, a retired senior producer for ITV news in the UK, who was responsible for some of the broadcaster's biggest undercover scoops in a 20 year career.

The 2009 footage, captioned 'A shocking look inside Chinese fur farms', caused widespread public revulsion and potentially contributed to fur being dropped from the catwalk by major high-end fashion brands.

The International Fur Federation believes it now has "irrefutable proof" that the act was staged by animal rights activists in a potentially deliberate attempt to damage the industry. The IFF claims that their investigators were able to persuade the men to confess on video that they had been bribed by a woman, understood to be an animal rights activist, to carry out the stunt.

The men provided a lawyer with sworn affidavits, which the IFF believes is damning evidence of a conspiracy to damage their industry.

Mark Oaten, IFF CEO, said: "We have endured 13 years of smears against our industry but we have hopefully ended this now. Our industry is no longer prepared to sit back and allow these fanatics to march into the boardrooms of designers and bring prejudice to our business."

The IFF documentary can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8lZQnTbn-A&feature=youtu.be

About the International Fur Federation

The IFF (International Fur Federation) is the global body representing associations from all aspects of the fur supply chain, and has members in 38 countries around the world. The IFF encourages high standards of welfare for wild and farmed fur, assesses the industry's environmental impact, with a clear code of practice, while promoting transparency for consumers, and encouraging young people and start up businesses wishing to enter the sector.

 


in evidenza
Dalle boutique gym al BodyPump La nuova tendenza è il fit & fun

Costume

Dalle boutique gym al BodyPump
La nuova tendenza è il fit & fun

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.