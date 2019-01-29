Apollo 11, arriva il docufilm in HD di Todd Douglas Miller
Spettacoli

Brexit, May annuncia di rinegoziare l'accordo con Bruxelles
Politica

Sea-Watch, video del capo missione: solidarietÃ  importantissima
Cronache

Una app per gli eventi culturali: il progetto CultAround
Scienza e tecnologia

Usa, bambino chiama il 911: troppi compiti. E la polizia lo aiuta
Cronache

Maduro: "Interrompo rapporti diplomatici con l'indegno Governo Trump"
Politica

Conte su Instagram seduto al tavolo con leader Paesi meridionali dell'Ue a Cipro: "Al via i lavori"
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 30 gennaio
Cronache

Diciotti, Salvini: no al processo, decisione d'interesse pubblico
Politica

Sanremo 2019, Enrico Nigiotti in gara con "Nonno Hollywood"
Spettacoli

Conte su Instagram: "A Cipro per il summit con i leader dei Paesi meridionali dell'UE"
Politica

In Giappone un cocktail bar con vista rifiuti
Politica

Venezuela, madre di GuaidÃ²: Ero lÃ¬, ma non sapevo del giuramento
Politica

L'ultimo saluto di Varese a Zamberletti, l'uomo delle "ferite"
Cronache

Viscardi e Tenace, due influencer per MSF: "Che vuol dire NOI?"
Cronache

La storia del cinema indiano in un museo nel cuore di Bollywood
Culture

Xylella, Emiliano: "Passo indietro su emendamenti? Governo balla il Tango, non funziona"
Politica

Atout France, focus sugli appuntamenti turistici del 2019
Cronache

Museo della liquirizia di Rossano, oro nero (e dolce) di Calabria
Cronache

Una Vergine delle Rocce a Milano: una magnifica copia leonardesca
Culture

International investor Jim Rogers expresses optimism about China's future during the Chinese-language show Everlasting Classics

- Everlasting Classics is a popular Chinese-language poetry and music show regularly broadcast on CCTV-1, the primary channel of China Central Television (CCTV). During the show, Happy and Bee sang a Chinese song based on an excerpt from ABC of Sound Meters in Chinese Poetry, a compilation of reading material to train children to master rules and forms of classical poetic composition and phonology written during the Qing Dynasty. After completing the performance, they shared their experience in learning Chinese. Each episode, broken into two sessions - poetry-based music performances by participants followed by reviews by guest judges - is designed to communicate the concepts and significance of classical Chinese poetry by combining it with music.

After the performance by his daughters, Rogers said on stage that he had made what he considered the most important investment in the education of his daughters: encouraging them from a young age to learn Chinese. The modern investment legend on Wall Street stated that in just over 30 years since he first came to China in 1984, the country has experienced the most impressive period of economic growth and that learning Chinese is the key to opening the door to the future. His appearance on the regularly scheduled Chinese-language culture program on the Chinese nation's most authoritative TV channel is a testament to Rogers' recognition of the significance of Chinese culture and the importance of the country's economic growth.  

The episode featuring Rogers' daughters started receiving positive feedback from Chinese audiences as soon as the closing credits started rolling. Both Happy's and Bee's proficiency in Chinese and Rogers' talk about China during the show impressed viewers who are equally optimistic about the China's future role on the international stage. In addition, Rogers' retelling of the story about how he handled the education of his daughters during the show has spurred discussions among Chinese audiences and served as a testament to the powerful impact of Chinese culture on international markets. This is the essential reason why an increasing number of foreigners want to know about China and learn Chinese, and even to work, live and invest in the country.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814177/CCTV_jim_rogers.jpg


in evidenza
Gay.it cambia logo e rinnova il sito Aumenta la produzione di video

MediaTech

Gay.it cambia logo e rinnova il sito
Aumenta la produzione di video

