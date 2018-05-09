Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'
International Survey Shows Low Global Understanding about Lupus

- WASHINGTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A large-scale international survey reveals that low awareness of lupus results in public misconceptions about the disease. The lack of understanding contributes to the stigmatization of people with lupus, often leaving them feeling isolated from family and friends.  The full 16-nation survey results are being released on the occasion of World Lupus Day, May 10, by the World Lupus Federation (WLF) at worldlupusday.org. 

Key survey findings include:

Despite the overall lack of awareness, the survey revealed that more than 40% of respondents aged 18-34 were aware that kidney failure is a frequent complication of lupus. The familiarity among this group likely results from celebrities like American singer and actress Selena Gomez speaking out about lupus on social media. Gomez announced last September that she had a kidney transplant after lupus severely damaged her kidneys.

"This global survey and the Federation's outreach efforts are critical to ensuring everybody understands lupus and engaging people around the world in fighting this terrible disease," said Julian Lennon, photographer, author, musician, philanthropist and global ambassador for the Lupus Foundation of America, the WLF's Secretariat.

The survey, one of the largest of its kind ever conducted in lupus, was commissioned by GSK which shared the results as part of its commitment to supporting the WLF and helping to improve the lives of people with lupus.

The survey also revealed social stigmas toward people living with lupus because of a misconception that lupus is contagious. Of those people surveyed who were aware that lupus is a disease:

"There is a clear need to increase understanding of lupus to prevent misconceptions, tackle the stigma and help to encourage social integration for those living with the disease," said Jeanette Anderson, Chair of Lupus Europe, one of the founding members of the World Lupus Federation.

Despite low public knowledge about lupus, the survey found broad support for efforts to raise awareness among survey participants.

In response, WLF member organizations are ramping up efforts to improve understanding of lupus and its impact. "We are elevating support for people living with lupus through education, services, and advocacy programs," said Teresa Gladys Cattoni, President of the Asociacion Lupus Argentina, (ALUA) and member of the nine-nation WLF steering committee.

Individuals can show their support by pledging to learn more about lupus. To add your name to the pledge list, obtain additional survey data, and download resources to raise awareness of lupus, visit the World Lupus Day website, www.worldlupusday.org.

Media Contact: Duane PetersLupus Foundation of America peters@lupus.org +1-202-349-1145

About the World Lupus Federation

The World Lupus Federation (WLF) is a coalition of approximately 250 lupus patient organizations from around the world, united to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Through coordinated efforts among its global affiliates, the Federation works to create greater awareness and understanding of lupus, provide education and services to people living with the disease, and advocate on their behalf.

About the Survey Data 

*non-lupus patients

The full data report is available upon request. Please contact Duane Peters at peters@lupus.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687844/World_Lupus_Day_Logo.jpg

