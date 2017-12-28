Introducing Tea Forté's Matcha Collection - Savor The Experience Of A Delicious Ritual

28 dicembre 2017- 18:22

- "The launch of Tea Forte's Matcha collection represents our continued commitment to wellness and cultivating all the potential mental and physical health benefits of tea," says Tea Forté CEO Michael Gebrael. "In addition to our high quality pure Matcha, we've also blended four distinct flavored matcha varieties. Prepackaged for single servings, our Single Steeps Matcha is ideal for the office, travel or to keep with you for a boost anytime."

Our handcrafted ceremonial tea bowl, handmade bamboo whisk and measuring ladle encourage serene enjoyment of our premium Kosher, gluten-free and vegan matcha blends. These include:

PURE MATCHA Delicious hot, steamed, iced or blended with your choice of milk.

CHOCOLATE MATCHA The taste of cocoa and vanilla make for an energizing indulgence.

COCONUT MATCHA Hints of rich, creamy coconut lend a tropical vibe to classic matcha.

GINGER MATCHA Emerald-green matcha benefits from warming ginger.

CHAI MATCHA Two classic tea blends come together: spicy chai and pure matcha.

In addition to its coveted, distinctive taste, matcha is prized for its health benefits. Steeped green tea contains only the antioxidants that can be extracted in water, while with matcha, the whole leaf is consumed. Our high-grade matcha is shaded in the weeks prior to harvest, increasing chlorophyll and encouraging the deep emerald hue. Tea Forté is proud to bring this healthy beverage to a new generation of tea drinkers.

Available now in select stores and online at teaforte.com, starting at $35.

Follow Tea Forté at @teaforteofficial.

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced, handcrafted teas, patented single-steep pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries. Available at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers, Tea Forté also serves as the exclusive tea purveyor to the James Beard Foundation. Learn more at teaforte.com.

Media Contact: Christie Kozakchristie@learypr.com, T 978.502.5747

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623287/Tea_Forte_Matcha_Collection.jpgLogo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457714/Tea_Forte_Logo.jpg