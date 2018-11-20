Investor's Watch: BIOPROCANN S.A. Acquires the First Medical Cannabis Production License in Greece

L'impressionante tromba marina che ha sfiorato Salerno
Cronache

L'impressionante tromba marina che ha sfiorato Salerno

Intelligenza artificiale, a Roma roadshow per progetti innovativi
Economia

Intelligenza artificiale, a Roma roadshow per progetti innovativi

Una collezione veneziana alla Fondazione Querini Stampalia
Culture

Una collezione veneziana alla Fondazione Querini Stampalia

Francesco De Gregori mai visto in "Vero dal vivo"
Culture

Francesco De Gregori mai visto in "Vero dal vivo"

100 anni dell'Aula della Camera. Cos'Ã¨ il Transatlantico?
Politica

100 anni dell'Aula della Camera. Cos'Ã¨ il Transatlantico?

Conte nella villa dei Casamonica tra gli specchi e le statue della famiglia
Politica

Conte nella villa dei Casamonica tra gli specchi e le statue della famiglia

Venezia si tinge di rosso per i cristiani perseguitati
Politica

Venezia si tinge di rosso per i cristiani perseguitati

L'Aula di Montecitorio compie 100 anni, le celebrazioni alla Camera dei Deputati
Politica

L'Aula di Montecitorio compie 100 anni, le celebrazioni alla Camera dei Deputati

La tromba d'aria vicino alla costa di Salerno, le immagini impressionanti
Politica

La tromba d'aria vicino alla costa di Salerno, le immagini impressionanti

Corto dei penalisti milanesi contro la riforma della prescrizione
Cronache

Corto dei penalisti milanesi contro la riforma della prescrizione

In farmacia nuovo test fai da te per misurare il colesterolo
Cronache

In farmacia nuovo test fai da te per misurare il colesterolo

Una stella sulla Walk of Fame per il rapper Snoop Dogg
Spettacoli

Una stella sulla Walk of Fame per il rapper Snoop Dogg

Sanitopoli a Torino: Perquisiti ospedali Molinette e San Luigi
Politica

Sanitopoli a Torino: Perquisiti ospedali Molinette e San Luigi

Ilaria Cucchi inaugura a Napoli il murales di Jorit a lei dedicato, lo speciale
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi inaugura a Napoli il murales di Jorit a lei dedicato, lo speciale

Maltratta due anziani fratelli: polizia arresta badante a Milano
Cronache

Maltratta due anziani fratelli: polizia arresta badante a Milano

#IWILLNOTBEDELETED, la campagna contro il "beauty cyberbullismo"
Cronache

#IWILLNOTBEDELETED, la campagna contro il "beauty cyberbullismo"

Mediterraneo, innovazione agroalimentare: partenership Fao-Prima
Cronache

Mediterraneo, innovazione agroalimentare: partenership Fao-Prima

Arriva "Aquaman", il film con Jason Momoa supereroe di Atlantide
Spettacoli

Arriva "Aquaman", il film con Jason Momoa supereroe di Atlantide

Trenitalia, Giaconia: â€œIn arrivo potenziamento trasporto regionaleâ€
Economia

Trenitalia, Giaconia: â€œIn arrivo potenziamento trasporto regionaleâ€

Dl sicurezza, Carfagna (FI): ''Temiamo fiducia per regolamento conti interno Lega-M5s''
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Carfagna (FI): ''Temiamo fiducia per regolamento conti interno Lega-M5s''


Investor's Watch: BIOPROCANN S.A. Acquires the First Medical Cannabis Production License in Greece

- The Greek authorities announced that BIOPROCANN S.A. is the recipient of the first production license in Greece. The license will allow BIOPROCANN S.A. to become a cornerstone in medical cannabis production in Greece, Europe's premium cultivation ground.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787523/BIOPROCANN_Logo.jpg )

BIOPROCANN will be conducting business from a state-of-the-art growing facility of 48.000 m2 in Corinth, Greece.  From inception to investment and implementation, the Company is leveraged to become a premium cannabis cultivator business brand with an international footprint.

The Company is set to penetrate in the global cannabis market demand which is increasing exponentially.

The major market opportunities for medical cannabis include:

As a premium cannabis cultivator which surpasses quality assurance requirements, BIOPROCANN S.A. will be the standard for precision cultivation environment while offering a significant number of new jobs for the country.

The global cannabis revolution just reached Greece and it is forecasted that these licenses will play a major role in meeting the rapid increase of demand for medical cannabis being available for prescription for an increasing number of medical conditions.

Inundated by market developments, one country after another will seek to fulfil internal demand with imports. The British Government has added medical cannabis to the list of medicines available to patients on the National Health Service as of November 1st 2018.

In considering the global demand development landscape and having already structured its operations accordingly, BIOPROCANN S.A. is geared for rapid production turn out and is also targeting its business priorities towards the UK and German markets.

ABOUT BIOPROCANN S.A. 

BIOPROCANN S.A. was created in 2018 in Greece, in view of the opening of the market for the cultivation of medical cannabis in the country.

The Company obtained the first license issued by the Greek Government, having submitted a proposal for a model of precision cultivation that exceeds international standards to become the benchmark of the requirements of the domestic and international market for medical cannabis production.

URL: http://www.bioprocann.grE-MAIL:  info@bioprocann.gr


in evidenza
Da Picasso all'arte islamica in Iran Jaca Book, ecco i libri in uscita

Novità editoriali

Da Picasso all'arte islamica in Iran
Jaca Book, ecco i libri in uscita

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.