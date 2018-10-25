iPinYou Announces New European Headquarters

"Mastroianni" in mostra all'Ara Pacis a Roma: un italiano nuovo
Spettacoli

"Mastroianni" in mostra all'Ara Pacis a Roma: un italiano nuovo

Ancora una volta lo spiderman francese sfida la gravitÃ 
Politica

Ancora una volta lo spiderman francese sfida la gravitÃ 

I Maneskin e il loro mondo come non li avete mai visti
Spettacoli

I Maneskin e il loro mondo come non li avete mai visti

Le riunioni? Inefficienti senza tecnologia. La ricerca di Sharp
Scienza e tecnologia

Le riunioni? Inefficienti senza tecnologia. La ricerca di Sharp

A Roma prima mondiale di "Millennium", torna Lisbeth Salander
Spettacoli

A Roma prima mondiale di "Millennium", torna Lisbeth Salander

Premio Sakharov 2018 dell'Europarlamento a Oleg Sentsov
Politica

Premio Sakharov 2018 dell'Europarlamento a Oleg Sentsov

Intelligenza artificiale, Lventure Group a caccia di talenti
Economia

Intelligenza artificiale, Lventure Group a caccia di talenti

Di Maio: "Draghi dovrebbe sapere che spread non Ã¨ legato alla Manovra"
Politica

Di Maio: "Draghi dovrebbe sapere che spread non Ã¨ legato alla Manovra"

DesirÃ©e, Bongiorno: per colpevoli sanzioni rigorose
Cronache

DesirÃ©e, Bongiorno: per colpevoli sanzioni rigorose

Al via il Forum sulla responsabilitÃ  sociale di Poste Italiane
Economia

Al via il Forum sulla responsabilitÃ  sociale di Poste Italiane

Banca IMI, Marco Perelli-Rocco: â€œContinua il sentiment positivo su M&Aâ€
Economia

Banca IMI, Marco Perelli-Rocco: â€œContinua il sentiment positivo su M&Aâ€

Wiko, Morena Porta: â€œSempre piÃ¹ forti sul mercato italianoâ€
Economia

Wiko, Morena Porta: â€œSempre piÃ¹ forti sul mercato italianoâ€

H-Farm, Donadon: â€œCreare ambienti riconoscibili per fare innovazioneâ€
Economia

H-Farm, Donadon: â€œCreare ambienti riconoscibili per fare innovazioneâ€

Generali, Mazzocco: â€œInvestimenti a lungo termine per avere successoâ€
Economia

Generali, Mazzocco: â€œInvestimenti a lungo termine per avere successoâ€

COIMA, Tortis: â€œIn arrivo nuova piattaforma digitale con servizi hi-techâ€
Economia

COIMA, Tortis: â€œIn arrivo nuova piattaforma digitale con servizi hi-techâ€

COIMA: Manfredi Catella sul COIMA Real Estate Forum 2018
Economia

COIMA: Manfredi Catella sul COIMA Real Estate Forum 2018

Libia, Conte: "Nessuna soluzione possibile senza coinvolgere istituzioni del Paese"
Politica

Libia, Conte: "Nessuna soluzione possibile senza coinvolgere istituzioni del Paese"

IBM, Cereda: â€œSempre piÃ¹ servizi di intelligenza artificiale nel Real Estateâ€
Economia

IBM, Cereda: â€œSempre piÃ¹ servizi di intelligenza artificiale nel Real Estateâ€

Conte: "Italia sosterrÃ  proposta Juncker per alleanza Ue-Africa"
Politica

Conte: "Italia sosterrÃ  proposta Juncker per alleanza Ue-Africa"

Conte: auspico spread scenda. Nervi saldi perchÃ© Italia solida
Politica

Conte: auspico spread scenda. Nervi saldi perchÃ© Italia solida


iPinYou Announces New European Headquarters

- David has over 10 years of digital marketing experience in Europe. With established breadth of digital marketing experience and solid background in serving various multinational clients, David has an in-depth understanding of the complexity of the European business environment. David joins iPinYou from Goby, where he was the Head of Data and Programmatic. David is an alumnus of Warwick Business School and is now excited to lead iPinYou's expansion in Europe with the goal of helping international brands optimize their marketing strategy and maximize marketing ROI in China.

"From a European perspective, knowledge of the Chinese digital ecosystem and how to access it is somewhat limited. It's a key market that all agencies and brands should be looking at and we are really excited to educate and advise on how to best target China's 1.4 billion consumers through iPinYou's buy-side platforms. iPinYou's machine learning approach to embrace big data for programmatic activation offers European brands an amazing opportunity to break into or expand their Chinese operations. I have only been impressed with iPinYou's drive and ambition to work closely with myself and European brands to be the leading provider of programmatic solutions to China's mobile first and ever-expanding market," said David Nottingham.

"We are very pleased David has joined our expanding company to lead our efforts in the highly attractive European market," said Sara Ye, President of iPinYou International Markets. "David brings tremendous experience in programmatic advertising and delivers outstanding results for clients. We look forward to his efforts in growing our capabilities in Europe as we do in North America and APAC."

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, European brands are facing the challenge of reaching Chinese consumers. Taking on the challenge, iPinYou launched the first Chinese Digital Media Trading Platform - Optimus Prime, a cutting-edge global product that guarantees brand safety and transparency in ad serving. As a programmatic buying platform, the system directly addresses advertisers' growing demand for digital advertising. Marketing intelligence can be applied to multiple industries, while the daily amount of data that the company processes reaches the level of petabytes, churning out 400,000 smart strategies in every second. It is unquestionably one of the leading big data and AI platforms in China, with a dominant 59.8 percent market share in China's programmatic ad market. The company continues to grow rapidly in Europe with talented expertise and a strong platform system. iPinYou's extensive presence, in-region expertise, and thorough understanding of the complex Chinese business environment enables clients from around the world to accelerate their entrance and success in the Chinese market.

 


in evidenza
D'Urso conquista le edicole "Pomeriggio Cinque" è magazine

Spettacoli

D'Urso conquista le edicole
"Pomeriggio Cinque" è magazine

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.