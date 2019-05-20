Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza
Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android
CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta
SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda
Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch
SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto
Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti
Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet
SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels
Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate elettorali"
Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"
Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati
Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"
Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€
Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo ci sarÃ "
Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€
Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si legga le normeâ€
In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti
Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram
Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI Giorgia Manghi
iPinYou Took the Lead in Construction of Big Data Security Systems

- First, when using AI technology in user value mining, iPinYou is committed to building a "complete lifecycle" security system covering data collection, transmission, storage, processing, sharing, and destruction. The company removes sensitive information of clients' first-party user data through an irreversible approach. Adopting a forward-looking hybrid solution, iPinYou has built DMP for many large well-known enterprises with a transparent and automated implementation process. When collaborating with third-party data service partners, iPinYou requires them to engage in robust data compliance practices. Such practice ensures that all shared data are traceable, approved, and certified.

Second, iPinYou has built a strategic data security system through a comprehensive IT security assessment for all of its business operational systems. The assessment took multiple phases to examine eight aspects of the company's intelligent decision platform, including host security, application security, data security and backup recovery, security policy, security management organization, personnel security management, system construction management, and system operation and maintenance management. iPinYou has been the first in the industry to pass the assessment and obtained the highest-level IT system security certificate issued by China Ministry of Public Security. This marks that the products and services of iPinYou have gained government authorization and recognition in data security compliance.

Third, iPinYou aims to build an honest data security value ecosystem. Since the beginning of the business, the company has been following the core value of integrity. The industry leader takes the initiative to make data compliance suggestions while encouraging clients to adopt more secure first-party and third-party data solutions. For partners in this value ecosystem, iPinYou inspects their qualifications and data sources, to ensure that data partners meet particular information security standards, such as ISO/IEC 27001/27002. While embracing AI and enjoying the "dividends" of the digital era, companies must overcome the challenges in security, ethics, laws, and social governance when employing new technologies. iPinYou holds the belief that promoting a harmonious, healthy and civilized society is the true meaning of technological development.

Due to the differences between GDPR and China's cyber security laws, iPinYou provides data compliance guidelines for international companies to expand their business in China. Since GDPR regulates data usage in EU countries specifically, iPinYou suggests that foreign companies meet the standards set by China's cyber security laws when collecting and processing data for business operations in China. Moreover, the company requires clients to host servers in China during data collection and prevent clients from transmitting data to overseas servers. iPinYou advises clients to embed an opt-in pop-up window on website or in app to get visitors' consent if their IP addresses are from EU countries. In addition, international advertisers should carefully select media vendors that meet China's standards of information security. With the three established systems, iPinYou provides foreign enterprises with data solutions that meet the legal requirements of cyber security laws in China.

For more information, please contact iPinYou at international@ipinyou.com


